washingtonbeerblog.com

Turnkey brewery opportunity now available in Lake Stevens

Meatheads Smokehouse & Beerworks is moving out, which creates an opportunity for another owner to move into a brewery/restaurant space in Lake Stevens, Washington. We’ve been told that the owner of Meatheads decided on a career change. The restaurant/brewery enjoys a premium location at 8928 Vernon Rd., Lake Stevens,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
News Talk KIT

3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For

3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For. Washington is filled with so many amazing restaurants and cafes. Living here is like living in a foodie’s dream. We have some of the best international and American-style foods you could ask for. One fantastic Washington restaurant that we think is worth making the trip (and the wait) for is Maltby’s Cafe.
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Snow Resources In Everett, Washington

Looks like its time to bring out our list of snow information for those who live and work in Everett, Washington. First thing is a list of important phone numbers to have handy in case you need help or to report an issue. To keep 911 lines free for emergencies,...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Thousands left without power Tuesday night

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Willows Inn on Lummi Island is up for sale, property donated to homeless ministry

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Owners of the Willows Inn on Lummi Island and the property it is on will be donating the property to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (LMM) according to an LMM announcement. As for the business, the announcement said, “it’s too early to know if a potential new owner would want to operate the restaurant and hotel rooms in a similar manner or do something different.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
whidbeylocal.com

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 500 FEET...

Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas, Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner and Everett and vicinity, including Stanwood, Marysville, and Mountlake Terrace. Description. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Storm impacts: Over 70,000 without power; WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum

SEATTLE — Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA

