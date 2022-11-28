Foothills Caring Corps (FCC) is pleased to announce Kendrick Wealth Management as the presenting sponsor of the 11th Annual Golf Classic at Mirabel Golf Club Monday, Dec. 5. "We're honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Annual FCC Golf Classic again this year," said Noah Kendrick, "A consistent focus on giving back has shaped our culture as a firm over the years through the shared values of our clients and us. Our support is both a recognition of the essential community services provided by organizations like Foothills Caring Corps as well as continued commitment to placing our clients and our community ahead of ourselves."

