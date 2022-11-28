ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Art on the Boardwalk seeks artists for January, March festivals

Sundance Creek Promotions invites artists working in all mediums to apply to exhibit at Winter Art on the Boardwalk, January 20 – 22, and Spring Art on the Boardwalk, March 10 – 12, 2023, in Scottsdale. Both events will take place at the Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Vía de Ventura Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kendrick Wealth Management returns as presenting sponsor of Foothills Caring Corps' 11th Annual Golf Classic

Foothills Caring Corps (FCC) is pleased to announce Kendrick Wealth Management as the presenting sponsor of the 11th Annual Golf Classic at Mirabel Golf Club Monday, Dec. 5. "We're honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Annual FCC Golf Classic again this year," said Noah Kendrick, "A consistent focus on giving back has shaped our culture as a firm over the years through the shared values of our clients and us. Our support is both a recognition of the essential community services provided by organizations like Foothills Caring Corps as well as continued commitment to placing our clients and our community ahead of ourselves."
Arizona Boardwalk has holiday fun for the whole family

From “Winter Waterland” to an evening candlelight concert, Arizona Boardwalk is offering a variety of holiday events throughout the season in addition to its year-round shopping and dining experiences and other fun attractions the whole family can enjoy. The fun kicked off Black Friday, Nov. 25, and runs...
Shapiro Law: New name, same 'exceptional' service

Scottsdale-based law firm formerly known as David Shapiro Law recently changed its name to Shapiro Law Team in honor of the firm’s fifth anniversary and growing network. The firm, started and owned by David Shapiro, one of Arizona’s most reputable accident injury lawyers in the Valley, has dedicated over a decade to helping individuals who suffer injuries due to negligence.
