Large Turnout On First Day Of Advance Voting During Runoff
(Cleveland)- The first day of advance voting Monday in White County for the U.S. Senate runoff election saw a large and steady number of voters wanting to cast ballots. Information provided by White County Elections Supervisor Jody Davis said 904 in-person votes were cast while 102 absentee ballots were received in the office.
Georgia speaker’s widow enters race to fill state House seat
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election […]
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Monroe Local News
Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment
BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County. Georgia DOT posted updated...
White County Faces Trash Cost Increase
(Cleveland)- White County Commissioners are faced with substantial price increases from the contractors who operate the White County transfer station and that could result in higher fees for those using the facility to dispose of garbage. During a work session and called meeting Monday the commissioners were advised that Waste...
Future Land Use Charrette for the Oconee County Joint Comprehensive Plan Update To Be Held Dec. 13
You are invited to provide feedback for the Oconee County Joint Comprehensive Plan update on December 13 in the Oconee Veterans Park Community Building's Large Meeting Room. This meeting will be a Future Land Use Charrette where you will help plan the future growth and development of the county through a small group land use exercise. Your feedback is important, and we hope you can add your thoughts to the information we have already received through focus groups and a community survey. Two meeting times will offered on Tuesday, December 13.
Judy Burnett Cooper, 64, of Clermont
Judy Burnett Cooper, 64, of Clermont, Ga. died on Monday, November 21, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at W.R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Clarence Reynolds and Reverend Tommy Towe will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
Mayor Brian Brodrick Talks About Wire Park and Christmas Parade in Watkinsville
Mayor Brian Brodrick provides details of openings in Wire Park and the upcoming Christmas Parade in Watkinsville in December. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending November 29
Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending November 29, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
Charles Griffin Hembree, Age 83 Clermont
Charles Griffin Hembree, 83, of Clermont, GA died at home, Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Clermont, GA. Reverend Jeremy Noffsinger will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Barrett Mill Road Detour Removed
(Cleveland)-A long-time detour on Barrett Mill Road is no longer in place. White County Public Works Director Derick Canupp reported Tuesday that the road was open to thru traffic. A detour on that road was first put into place back in October 2020 after the area received over six inches...
Lincoln County, Thomson and Swainsboro advance to state semifinals in playoffs
Three area teams will play for spots in their respective GHSA state championships after advancing to the semifinals. Lincoln County used a goal line stand in the final seconds to beat Dooly County 24-21 in the 1A Division II quarterfinals. The Red Devils will be on the road at Bowdon on Friday in the semifinals. […]
Patsy Ann Thomas, Age 73 Cleveland
Patsy Ann Thomas, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, November 29,. Mrs. Thomas was born on March 1, 1949, in Hinesville, Georgia, to the late Ray. and Geneva Gilstrap Turner. She was a retired secretary for the White County. School System, where she worked at Jack P. Nix...
Eric Keith Adams, age 12 of Dahlonega
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Heaven gained a very precious young man. This world got a little darker as Eric Keith Adams of Dahlonega, went to be with The Lord. Eric was 12 years old and a student at Lumpkin County Middle School. Like most twelve-year-old boys, Eric loved playing video games, baseball, and being outdoors. What was unique about him was his love for all kinds of “crazy boots,” and the only time he wore tennis shoes was a gym class at school. He had a heart of gold; he was kind; he was the most caring young man you might ever meet. Eric’s favorite pastime was riding dirt bikes. His faith in The Lord was solid, and he was a member and faithfully attended the Welcome Worship Center. His pastor baptized him just a few weeks before his passing. Just after his baptism, he quoted, in order, all sixty-six books of the Bible for his youth leader. Now Eric’s faith has ended, and Heaven is a reality for him. Those to greet him in Heaven are his maternal grandfather Scotty Holloway, maternal great grandparents Earl and Bonnie Holloway, sister Jasmine Beck, and great uncle Stacey Holloway.
One probationer taken to hospital after single-vehicle White County wreck
(Cleveland)- One person was transported, and several others complained of injuries after a single-vehicle wreck in White County on Wednesday, Nov. 23, involving a vehicle carrying probationers to a work detail. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on GA 75...
Girls basketball: Branch, Banks, Buford, Rabun get wins: Johnson, Lakeview fall
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — After falling behind at the end of the first quarter, the Flowery Branch girls grabbed the lead and held on to beat East Hall, 56-47, on the road Tuesday. The Lady Falcons (3-2) were down 20-18 after the opening period but took the lead by halftime, 36-25.
Ayers Selected As October “Pickle” Award
(Cleveland)- White County has recognized employee Missy Ayers with their “pickle” award for October. Each month an employee is selected for their outstanding efforts and customer service and is featured in the county-wide newsletter. Ayers is an Administrative Assistant with the White County Magistrate Court. According to fellow...
David Timothy Hatfield, age 65, of Dahlonega
Mr. David Timothy Hatfield, age 65, of Dahlonega passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. David Timothy Hatfield online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m. Officials say two adults were home when the...
