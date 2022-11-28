Read full article on original website
Nacogdoches, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Newton High School football team will have a game with Harmony High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
Vote now: Which Texas high school football team will win UIL’s 6A DI state championship?
Vote for your pick to win the UIL Class 6A Division I state title among the eight remaining regional finalists in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Houston & in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing on everyone’s minds in Texas whether they’re focused on the World Cup, high school football playoffs, or the looming College Football Playoffs which hopefully includes TCU; the winning does go beyond sports though. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize,...
KTRE
Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up
Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8. Kilgore College esports...
This $1 Million Lufkin Home is Nestled Within Its Own Woodlands
Seclusion...peace...tranquility...grandeur. If I were to tell you of a home for sale located around 60 seconds away from Loop 287 in Lufkin, these words would probably not come to mind. But, this $1.1 million home is beautifully situated within the tall pines of its natural surroundings, giving it the feel of a country estate located miles beyond the hustle and bustle of city life.
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
Colorful Flocked Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
I was looking for a Christmas tree farm in Deep East Texas, and since we live in a sea of trees you would think they would be everywhere. That is not the case, and it seems like Lufkin and Nacogdoches are a bit of a Christmas Tree Farm desert. I...
Tornado Watch for Toledo Bend, Outlook is Particularly Dangerous
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. The watch area includes Toledo Bend Reservoir, but none of the adjacent Texas counties are in the watch area. However, forecasters...
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there’s truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex. A staple of Mexican food is tamales or tamal, and we wanted you to know where to find the absolute best of the best across the state of Texas. First, what is a tamale?
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Did you win? 2 $20,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, whether it looks pretty or not, winning is winning so, shoutout to the Dallas Cowboys for the not-so-pretty win against the NY Giants on Thanksgiving Day and to a couple of Texans for some pretty wins from a popular lottery game. The Texas Lottery reports...
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
KLTV
Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. The bus was carrying the cheerleaders to Clifton for a football game when it rolled over...
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Man in Texas Tricks Alligators by Wearing Gator-Type Suit
It's well-documented that the south is known for being alligator country! But did you know, in this neck of the woods, a man from Beaumont, Texas is known for swimming with these ferocious deadly animals?. This man whose name is Gary Saurage drives a jacked-up pickup truck with a lift...
Santa Claus Express Rolls Through The Texas Forestry Museum In Lufkin, Texas
This Christmas season is full of great opportunities to make some memories with the kids. If hanging out with the big man in the red suit is on your wish list, the Texas Forestry Museum has an event with you in mind. The Santa Claus Express is coming on Friday,...
Free Winter Wonderland Drive Thru For Christmas In Lufkin, Texas
The Angelina County Farmers Market is getting ready for its 4th Annual "Winter Wonderland" drive-thru Christmas light display. It's brought to you by Bryan's Farms and it's free, although donations are accepted. I've gone to this event every year, and every year it keeps getting just a little bit better....
KLTV
Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Normally, this venue is a rodeo arena, but for the next few days, it’s Bethlehem. The Bar None Cowboy Church, located between Henderson and Tatum at 9162 State Highway 43, is taking visitors back in time 2000 years to the birth of Christ. It’s a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do, and it’s free to attend.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
