New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
onthebanks.com
Rutgers Football: What’s next for Greg Schiano and Scarlet Knights after poor 2022 season?
A dreary 2022 campaign has ended for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 4-8 having lost eight of their final nine games in Big Ten play. In 2020, Greg Schiano returned for his second stint on the banks and the tenure has reached a new low. Now, this is not to say that the Scarlet Knights were expected to contend for a Big Ten title but a bowl berth was within reach. It is not the overall record that is as concerning as the way Rutgers performed from week-to-week.
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup
Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
WLOX
Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell accept Mr. Football awards
Beeson is a two-sport athlete at Pass, playing volleyball and softball, but will join the Lady Statesmen softball team next year. JUCO Basketball: East Central CC @ Mississippi Gulf Coast CC (11/28/2022) Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST. JUCO Basketball: East Central CC @ Mississippi Gulf Coast CC...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List
Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
essexnewsdaily.com
PHOTOS: West Orange HS football team battles Passaic County Tech in Group 5 state final
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team battled Passaic County Tech in the Group 5 state championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Franklin High School. West Orange lost, 21-7, to finish an 8-4 season. This is the first year for public group state championship games. The current playoff format began in 1974.
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
thesetonian.com
Op-ed: Seton Hall needs to stay true to Catholic identity, show accountability, servant leadership to Ivy Hill residents
The following article was written by a non-tenured Seton Hall faculty member, who was given anonymity by The Setonian to protect his identity. I am a Seton Hall faculty member and a local community member active in the issues of environmental and racial injustices. To say that I’m disappointed in how Seton Hall is treating its neighbors in the Ivy Hill neighborhood of Newark is an understatement. As a Catholic who takes seriously the Church’s social teachings on the common good, solidarity, and subsidiarity, I am inviting the administration to respond to the very real concerns put forth by residents of the neighborhood. Seton Hall administrators should practice what the University mission and core curriculum seek to instill in students: servant leadership that is “responsive to the common good, and mindful of the example of Christ who came to serve and not to be served.”
At Seton Hall Law School, an investigation and leadership change
Seton Hall University officials are awaiting the results of an internal investigation into “irregular financial transactions” at the Seton Hall School of Law, where officials announced the dean’s departure earlier this month. University spokeswoman Lauri Pine said Friday that the school is working “to ensure a thorough...
Damage reported in south Alabama after severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms. A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had […]
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness. For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards. Al was a great journalist,...
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots
The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
N.J. Restaurant To Become Mr. Beast Burger Ghost Kitchen
MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant by a popular YouTuber, has tapped in a New Jersey restaurant as their ghost kitchen to whip up some delicious burgers. Blend on Main, located at 152 Main St. in Manasquan, will soon become a ghost kitchen for MrBeast Burger, NJ Advance Media reports. The man behind the virtual kitchen concept, “MrBeast,” (aka Jimmy Donaldson), has amassed over 100 million followers on YouTube.
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home Half A Million Dollars, Another Gets $50K
One lucky Powerball lottery player in New Jersey is half a million dollars richer, and another lucky player will take home $50,000. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Nov. 26 drawing were sold at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake and Super Convenience on West Front Street in Plainfield, lottery officials said.
unionnewsdaily.com
Union College celebrates Founder’s Day with name change celebration
CRANFORD, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Union College of Union County community celebrated the 89th Founder’s Day at the college’s Cranford campus, complete with a name change celebration and a new logo reveal. Established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, the college was then known as Union County Junior College. Effective July 1, the college changed its name from Union County College to Union College of Union County.
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
Truck with anti-Muslim imagery circles parking lot of Muslim Center in Piscataway
A mosque in Middlesex County is calling for an investigation after a truck with anti-Muslim imagery was seen circling several Islamic centers in the state.
thebamabuzz.com
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
