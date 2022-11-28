Read full article on original website
More damaged homes reported across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - More homeowners have reported storm damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA published its second preliminary report on Friday, Dec. 2. In total, Lowndes County has reported damage to 29 homes and one public building. Oktibbeha County reported damage to one home. Choctaw County...
Third child dies from flu in Alabama
A third child has died from the flu in Alabama. That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Alabama this season to 13. The Alabama Department of Public Health also saw an increase in flu cases in the last week. 7.49% of patient visits across the state were related to the flu.
Environmentalists fight huge utility's long-term contracts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Distributors for the nation’s largest public utility signed onto what amounted to “never-ending” contracts that unfairly tied them to power generated by the Tennessee Valley Authority, a lawyer argued Thursday as she represents environmental groups in a lawsuit. Southern Environmental Law Center...
