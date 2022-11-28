On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Heaven gained a very precious young man. This world got a little darker as Eric Keith Adams of Dahlonega, went to be with The Lord. Eric was 12 years old and a student at Lumpkin County Middle School. Like most twelve-year-old boys, Eric loved playing video games, baseball, and being outdoors. What was unique about him was his love for all kinds of “crazy boots,” and the only time he wore tennis shoes was a gym class at school. He had a heart of gold; he was kind; he was the most caring young man you might ever meet. Eric’s favorite pastime was riding dirt bikes. His faith in The Lord was solid, and he was a member and faithfully attended the Welcome Worship Center. His pastor baptized him just a few weeks before his passing. Just after his baptism, he quoted, in order, all sixty-six books of the Bible for his youth leader. Now Eric’s faith has ended, and Heaven is a reality for him. Those to greet him in Heaven are his maternal grandfather Scotty Holloway, maternal great grandparents Earl and Bonnie Holloway, sister Jasmine Beck, and great uncle Stacey Holloway.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO