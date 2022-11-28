Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrwh.com
Barrett Mill Road Detour Removed
(Cleveland)-A long-time detour on Barrett Mill Road is no longer in place. White County Public Works Director Derick Canupp reported Tuesday that the road was open to thru traffic. A detour on that road was first put into place back in October 2020 after the area received over six inches...
accesswdun.com
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
Monroe Local News
Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment
BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County. Georgia DOT posted updated...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m. Officials say two adults were home when the...
5-year-old among youngest victims in Thanksgiving holiday crashes, Georgia authorities say
ATLANTA — More than a dozen people died on Georgia's roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, troopers said. Georgia State Patrol said during the 102-hour travel period, troopers investigated three fatal crashes. Local law enforcement agencies investigated 12 deadly crashes, meaning at least 18 people died. GSP's holiday...
Passenger dies after driver going too fast on wet roads hits an embankment, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said one person died in a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ga. 211 in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. GSP officials said 67-year-old Jose Luis Estala of Gainesville was driving...
wrwh.com
One probationer taken to hospital after single-vehicle White County wreck
(Cleveland)- One person was transported, and several others complained of injuries after a single-vehicle wreck in White County on Wednesday, Nov. 23, involving a vehicle carrying probationers to a work detail. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on GA 75...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 1 eastbound lane of Hwy 78 blocked due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 28, 2022) – At 4:45 p.m. Monday, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that crews were on the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Youth-Monroe Road. “One lane eastbound is blocked. Units are checking on injuries,” League said.
accesswdun.com
Passenger killed in Hall County accident
A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
accesswdun.com
Gas prices continue to drop in Georgia
Gas prices continued to decline in Georgia over the past week. The latest numbers from AAA now show the statewide average for a gallon of regular at $3.03. That's down seven cents from $3.10 a week ago and down 14 cents from $3.17 a month ago. Prices are tending down...
wrwh.com
Stewart B. Simpkins, Age 43 Demorest
Stewart B. Simpkins, age 43, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Mr. Simpkins was born on June 8, 1979 in Gwinnett County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Simpkins. Mr. Simpkins was a High School Chemistry Teacher having served in Hartwell, Georgia and Buford, Georgia during his career. Stewart was also a professional musician, and was an excellent guitar player. He also was an avid traveler, having visited numerous national parks in the last several years. Stewart was a friend to all who knew him, having numerous friends. To know Stewart was to love Stewart.
Monroe Local News
Missing miniature dachshund in Monroe, Ga.
If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last seen at 1p.m. today, Nov. 30, 2022 on Vasco Adcock Road.
UPDATED: Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park, Young Deer Creek Park, and Six Mile Creek park will all be closed on December 2. Each park will be closed for just one day so that necessary work items may be completed safely.
wrwh.com
Judy Burnett Cooper, 64, of Clermont
Judy Burnett Cooper, 64, of Clermont, Ga. died on Monday, November 21, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at W.R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Clarence Reynolds and Reverend Tommy Towe will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
cityofsugarhill.com
City of Sugar Hill Breaks Ground on 22-Acre Ridge Lake Park
City of Sugar Hill Breaks Ground on 22-Acre Ridge Lake Park. Sugar Hill, GA, Nov. 29, 2022 – After breaking ground on Nov. 29, The City of Sugar Hill and Reeves Young, the city’s contractor for phase 1, will begin construction on Sugar Hill’s newest asset, Ridge Lake Park. Mayor Brandon Hembree, City Council, representatives from Reeves Young, and city staff were in attendance at the groundbreaking for this future park, located at 5494 Cumming Highway between the Arbor Clos neighborhood and Sugar Ridge Drive.
wrwh.com
Charles Griffin Hembree, Age 83 Clermont
Charles Griffin Hembree, 83, of Clermont, GA died at home, Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Clermont, GA. Reverend Jeremy Noffsinger will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending November 29
Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending November 29, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Potential live stream fight in Tanglewood; friend borrows car and doesn’t return it; slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Welfare Check –...
wrwh.com
Eric Keith Adams, age 12 of Dahlonega
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Heaven gained a very precious young man. This world got a little darker as Eric Keith Adams of Dahlonega, went to be with The Lord. Eric was 12 years old and a student at Lumpkin County Middle School. Like most twelve-year-old boys, Eric loved playing video games, baseball, and being outdoors. What was unique about him was his love for all kinds of “crazy boots,” and the only time he wore tennis shoes was a gym class at school. He had a heart of gold; he was kind; he was the most caring young man you might ever meet. Eric’s favorite pastime was riding dirt bikes. His faith in The Lord was solid, and he was a member and faithfully attended the Welcome Worship Center. His pastor baptized him just a few weeks before his passing. Just after his baptism, he quoted, in order, all sixty-six books of the Bible for his youth leader. Now Eric’s faith has ended, and Heaven is a reality for him. Those to greet him in Heaven are his maternal grandfather Scotty Holloway, maternal great grandparents Earl and Bonnie Holloway, sister Jasmine Beck, and great uncle Stacey Holloway.
bassmaster.com
Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
Comments / 0