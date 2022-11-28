T-Pain’s latest money-making venture has him teaming up with James Beard Award-winning Atlanta Chef Meherwan Irani. You may recognize Chef Irani’s name, as he offered cooking lessons to Ludacris on Atlanta rapper Ludacris’ Discovery Plus special “Luda Can’t Cook.” This time around, the chef is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning rapper, producer and entrepreneur T-Pain for three tasty rubs under Irani’s spice company, Spicewalla. The duo made the announcement and shared a behind-the-scenes look at their collection via Instagram.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO