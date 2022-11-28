ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 4

Related
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Dairy Groups Differ on How Long to Extend Over-Order Premium

Pennsylvania dairy groups agree that a controversial dairy premium should keep going into 2023 as efforts to modernize it take shape. But the organizations disagree about how long Pennsylvania’s over-order premium should be extended — three months or six. The state Milk Marketing Board will hear arguments from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania DEP Bypasses Lawmakers on Natural Gas Rule

With massive federal aid at stake, Pennsylvania regulators on Nov. 30 adopted an emergency rule for oil and gas wells after Republicans tried to disrupt it. The regulation on emissions of volatile organic compounds had to be in place quickly so the state could file an air quality plan with the Environmental Protection Agency by Dec. 16, the state Department of Environmental Protection said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania campaign wildcard John Fetterman turns to governing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate's new members, he'll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.Pennsylvania's unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state's open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an "American taste god" — as GQ magazine once did.The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas, by 3 inches....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Two PA Nursing Homes Ordered to Pay Over $500,000 in Back Wages

A federal court in Pennsylvania says two nursing and rehab centers in the midstate must pay workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages and damages. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more. Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police announce Thanksgiving enforcement results

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period November 23-27. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes. Troopers arrested 539 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers issued […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy