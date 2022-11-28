ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022

The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
SNOW TOTALS: Double-digit totals hit some parts of Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor. As of 9:00 AM, here's the latest snow total report from last night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains. Major avalanche risk is present in many backcountry areas of the state.
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
Christkindle Market in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs has its very own Christkindle Market taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3 east of Downtown Colorado Springs. Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. and 1350 Distilling are presenting the Second Annual EaDo (East Downtown) Colorado Springs Christkindle Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be going at both locations […]
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
