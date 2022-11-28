ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Predicting the rest of the Saints regular season schedule after Week 12 loss

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QgC1_0jQKMNc300

The New Orleans Saints lost badly to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, falling to 4-8 on the season so far. They’re down in the NFC South, but they aren’t out just yet. They still have five games left to play, with three scheduled road games and the benefits of a late-season bye week.

So what’s your prediction for the rest of their regular season schedule? Here’s how we see each game playing out:

Week 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Dq6N_0jQKMNc300
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This feels like a game the Saints should win. Their defense is almost back to full strength and they’ll be facing a Buccaneers offense that’s, well, anything but firing on all cylinders. It remains to be seen if the New Orleans offense can put points on the board against a team with a backbone, but they won this game in Tampa last year without much fireworks. I like them to do it again.

Saints win, improve to 5-8

Week 14 on bye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wh8Vo_0jQKMNc300
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, a break. Let’s hope the Saints get a more favorable bye week next season. Waiting until mid-December for a breather hasn’t done them many favors.

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227ZBW_0jQKMNc300
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a lot at stake in this game. The Saints and Falcons are tied up all-time in regular season meetings 53-53, so this is a chance for the Saints to finally take the lead in that rivalry series. If you’re a stickler for detail and count the playoffs (and you should, I’ll admit) Atlanta leads 54-53 thanks to their one postseason win over New Orleans. Here’s a chance for the Saints to come out of their bye week and get a victory against a team they’ve already beaten once this year. Call me an optimist.

Saints win, improve to 6-8

Week 16 at Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qe1kM_0jQKMNc300
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns haven’t been any good this year, but neither have the Saints. And Cleveland is introducing Deshaun Watson soon so it’s anyone’s guess how they’ll look this time next month. I think the Saints will be able to move the ball against the Browns and get some stops, but it’s going to be a cold-weather situation on Christmas Eve, which is daunting for a Saints team that’s only won a single road game all year (against the Falcons indoors, back in Week 1). I think the Browns take this one.

Saints lose, fall to 6-9

Week 17 at Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EgPL_0jQKMNc300
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Here comes the suck. The Eagles have steamrolled the Saints in Philadelphia in each of the last two seasons, and that was before they loaded up for a Super Bowl run with Jalen Hurts playing like an MVP candidate. I wouldn’t like this game at any point on the schedule, but having it come on the heels of another cold-weather road game isn’t good for New Orleans. The Eagles should have plenty of motivation to run their starters all game with playoff seeds and draft pick positioning on the line. This game shouldn’t be close.

Saints lose, fall to 6-10

Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q43M4_0jQKMNc300
Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye (4) attempts a field goal in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFfeb_0jQKMNc300
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Here’s your typical regular season finale with the Panthers at the Caesars Superdome (we’ve seen this matchup often recently; the NFL scheduled Saints-Panthers games in the regular season closer for 2020, 2019, and 2018). It’s not like the Panthers have gone in the tank. They’ve won more games this year with Steve Wilks (going 3-4) than they did with Matt Rhule as head coach (1-4 prior to his dismissal). They probably aren’t going to throw this game for a better draft pick. Like the Saints, they’ll be a bad team playing for their pride. Who comes out on top? I’ll pick the Saints and try to send them some goodwill.

Saints win, improve to 7-10

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malcolm Jenkins teases NFL comeback: 'Technically the Saints have the rights to my contract'

Could the Philadelphia Eagles swap one former New Orleans Saints safety for another? Again? C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined by a lacerated kidney and rib injury, prompting Eagles fans on Twitter to lobby for Malcolm Jenkins to make his NFL comeback. Jenkins retired earlier this year with some time left on his contract with the Saints, which he acknowledged is a complicating factor, though the idea of returning to play with a Super Bowl contender should be appealing. This isn’t as simple as Marshawn Lynch un-retiring to re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks in December (he was a free agent at the time).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn suffers first decommit of Hugh Freeze era

Auburn Football suffered a hit to its’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday. Four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has de-committed from Auburn, and his recruitment has officially reopened. His de-commitment is reportedly due to Hugh Freeze’s decision to not retain wide receivers coach, Ike Hilliard,...
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Malachi Coleman, No. 4 ATH in 2023, decommits from Nebraska

One of the main storylines to keep an eye on in college football over the next couple of weeks is certain players decommitting and opening up their recruitment ahead of early signing day. Sometimes it will be because of other offers, sometimes it will be because of a new coaching staff that was hired, one in which they didn’t have the connection with in their recruitment. For 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman, that may be the case. Coleman, the No. 4 ATH in the 2023 class and No. 68 overall player in the nation, committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers back in October of...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers

December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints lose to 49ers

We’re now 12 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bulls no longer know 'when or if' Lonzo Ball can return from injury this season, and it's devastating

Lonzo Ball was a revelation for the Bulls last season. He was a menace on the defensive end of the floor and he finally found his perfect NBA role. Since then, however, things have not gone his way. Ball has had two knee procedures, including a meniscus surgery over ten months ago. While he was originally expected to return within weeks, there is no timetable for his return to the court.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the Bucs' potential QB options for 2023?

For the third year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most coveted quarterback situations in the entire NFL, thanks to the presence of Tom Brady. That’s not likely to be the case next season, as Brady’s contract will be up after the 2022 campaign, and all signs continue to point to this being the GOAT’s last hurrah.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy