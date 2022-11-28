Read full article on original website
Related
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
NHL
SvoNotes: Signing reunites Gaudreau, Robinson families at NHL level
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. In the Blue Jackets home opener, the team was up 1-0 and looking for more when Eric Robinson had a golden scoring chance. Sean Kuraly hunted down a puck behind the net while Columbus was shorthanded and hit Robinson in...
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
HABS EDGE FLAMES
The Flames threw so much rubber at Jake Allen Thursday night he must have felt like he was working a shift in the Goodyear factory. But despite dominating play for most of the game, outshooting the visiting Habs more than 2-to-1 (46-19) and owning a massive edge in high-danger scoring chances (14-4), they could only get one puck past the Montreal goaltender in a 2-1 loss.
NHL
Devils Practice Before Trip to Philadelphia | NOTEBOOK
The Devils hit the practice ice before facing the Flyers on Saturday night. Back to work after a tough overtime loss to the Nashville Predators last night, the Devils resumed practice ahead of traveling to Philadelphia this afternoon. The Devils suffered their first overtime loss of the season to Nashville...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS
FLAMES (10-9-3) vs. CANADIENS (11-10-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Rasmus Andersson (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Toffoli (8) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
NHL
PHILLIPS NAMED AHL PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The forward put up 18 points in 12 games in November. Flames prospect Matthew Phillips has been named the AHL's Player Of The Month for November. The Calgary product scored nine goals and 18 points in 12 games. Phillips scored the winning goal with 1:35 to play in the Wranglers'...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 30.11.22
They are, in fact, they are the hottest team in the AHL, with a recent record of 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The offence has been lethal lately and the powerplay formidable. The Wranglers came into the week tied for the most goals scored in the league with 70, and possessing a powerplay which, currently at 29.3% efficiency, is best in the west.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Capitals (10-11-3) at Kraken (14-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken rank second in the Western Conference with 30 standing points, plus have the fewest losses in regulation (five) and second-most wins (14, tied with Winnipeg). Seattle has won six games in a row and just finished November with 10 wins, one regulation loss, and one overtime loss.
Penguins Notebook: Kapanen Capitalizes; P.O Produces
It was only one game, only one goal for Kasperi Kapanen, and only one victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins. But they were two points the Penguins, who had lost two in a row before defeating Vegas, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena Thursday, really needed. And Kapanen’s goal was one that,...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Face Off with Stars Tonight in Dallas
The Ducks continue their tour of the Central Division tonight with a trip to the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hopes for a better result in game...
NHL
Canadiens place Mike Hoffman on IR, recall Rem Pitlick from Laval
CALGARY - The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they've placed forward Mike Hoffman on injured reserve and have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Hoffman has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. The Kitchener, ON native has suited up for 16 games with the...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Montreal. The Flames held an optional skate this morning with tonight's projected lineup based off lines and pairings from Wednesday's practice. If changes occur during warmups, this page will be updated accordingly. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon...
NHL
BetMGM: Stanley Cup odds biggest risers, fallers
Bruins, Devils make jump since start of season while Wild, Senators dip. BetMGM is providing NHL.com readers with odds and analysis during the 2022-23 season. Today, a look at the change in odds for teams to win the Stanley Cup since the start of the season. Six weeks after the...
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Peyton Krebs will join the lineup at forward in place of Vinnie Hinostroza and center a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, Don Granato announced. Krebs last played on November 23 against St. Louis. He has three assists in 17 games this season. --- The...
Comments / 0