INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football to drop to 4-7-1: The Colts' offense has found a way to go from a complex marriage of Matt Ryan's and Frank Reich's favorite concepts to a very simple, run-heavy, self-preserving unit. They've traded turnovers for a sheer lack of creativity and explosiveness. The coaching staff isn't hiding from that, with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier talking up the simplicity of the approach and how they're calling plays to avoid getting Matt Ryan hurt again. But it's gone too far in the other direction. You rarely see the motion that Parris Campbell helped execute so much earlier in the season. The run designs for Taylor are almost all between the tackles. The tempo has died down outside of two-minute scenarios. The designed plays to get receivers the ball in space are all limited to screens, and now they're going primarily to Taylor. I don't necessarily blame Saturday or Frazier, as they were thrown into jobs well above their heads or experience levels. It just adds to the puzzling nature of how this franchise has gotten here.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO