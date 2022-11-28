ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12up

Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers

This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football to drop to 4-7-1: The Colts' offense has found a way to go from a complex marriage of Matt Ryan's and Frank Reich's favorite concepts to a very simple, run-heavy, self-preserving unit. They've traded turnovers for a sheer lack of creativity and explosiveness. The coaching staff isn't hiding from that, with Jeff Saturday and Parks Frazier talking up the simplicity of the approach and how they're calling plays to avoid getting Matt Ryan hurt again. But it's gone too far in the other direction. You rarely see the motion that Parris Campbell helped execute so much earlier in the season. The run designs for Taylor are almost all between the tackles. The tempo has died down outside of two-minute scenarios. The designed plays to get receivers the ball in space are all limited to screens, and now they're going primarily to Taylor. I don't necessarily blame Saturday or Frazier, as they were thrown into jobs well above their heads or experience levels. It just adds to the puzzling nature of how this franchise has gotten here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Jeff Saturday brutally honest about Colts loss

It’s been a tough season for the Indianapolis Colts. Things didn’t get any better on Monday Night Football as they lost 24-17 to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat dropped them to 4-7-1 on the season with futility still in their sights. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday wasn’t shy about taking the blame for it either.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan

While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Struggling With No ‘ManningCast’ for Colts-Steelers on MNF

NFL fans are losing it with another week of no “ManningCast” for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. The popular alternate broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning has been on a hiatus since early November. Fans were anticipating its return this Monday, especially with Peyton’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1), playing host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tevin Studdard talks creating WISH-TV Monday Night Football commercial

Tevin Studdard, music artist and host of The Tevin Studdard Show podcast, recently produced and starred in a new commercial to promote Monday Night Football on WISH-TV! You can watch the Steelers vs Colts live on WISH-TV on Monday November 28. Studdard filmed the video at Lucas Oil Stadium with...
WISH-TV

Monday Night Football draws fans nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday Night Football is bringing fans from all over the country to Indianapolis and for some, it is their first time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ryan George is a California Colts Fan. He said, “Growing up as a kid I didn’t have a football team. Dad wasn’t a football fan. [I] went to elementary school, we were the Colts, found out the Colts were an NFL team, ever since then, 2nd grade, 7-8 years old, I was a Colts fan.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts Top 5 Offensive Players

Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fantastic food frenzy at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday Night Football brings a fantastic food frenzy at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday evening for the Steelers vs. Colts game. “The crowd is definitely getting their food and beverage, which is what we do as the food and beverage provider from Sodexo Live to Lucas Oil Stadium. Our clients are the Indianapolis Colts. So this year we’ve got about 40 different types of new offerings between concessions, sweets, catering. Our biggest focus was on the concessions department this year, where we brought in some local concepts here in the central Indianapolis area,” Yogi Stephens said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy