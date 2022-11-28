Read full article on original website
Mary Elizabeth “Sissy” Seay
(Age 87, of Trenton) Funeral service will be Friday December 2nd at 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm to 8pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
John R. “J.R.” Comperry
(Age 86, of Clarksville) Graveside service will be held in Pulaski, TN at a later date. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roosevelt Bacon
(Age 94) Graveside service will be Tuesday December 6th at 12noon at Little Mill Cemetery in Trigg County. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am till 11am at Gamble Funeral Home.
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
Hopkinsville woman hurt in Canton Street accident
A single-vehicle accident Tuesday night on Canton Street injured the driver. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 76-year old Dorothy Payne of Hopkinsville was headed south about 5 p.m. when she ran off the roadway in a curve near West 15th Street and hit a utility pole. Police say...
Trenton, Guthrie, Cadiz to host Christmas parades, festivities this weekend
Trenton, Guthrie and Cadiz will all hold their Christmas parades Saturday. Christmas in Cadiz will feature a full day of activities before the nighttime parade at 6 p.m. Cadiz United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 until 3 and Mrs. Claus will host a cookie and candy bazaar starting at noon at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. There will be free ice skating with skates provided at the junk fest lot in west Cadiz from 9 until 3.
Christmas at the Bend returns Saturday
Christmas at the Bend is coming up Saturday at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center. It’s from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at their facilities on Metcalfe Lane and Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says they’ll have several different types of activities during those two hours that will be family friendly and make children happy.
Unemployment up in all nine Pennyrile counties in October
Unemployment was up from September to October in all nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.9 percent, up from 4.5 in September and down from 5.5 percent one year ago. It represented 1,220 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. Todd County maintains...
Ground broken for future spec building in Trigg County
Ground was broken Wednesday morning on International Drive in Trigg County, as they prepare for construction of a new speculative building there. The 100,000 square foot facility that will one day call that industrial park home is designed to be move-in ready for potential industries, similar to the one built in Christian County that recently became home to Elevate Windows and Doors, LLC. Emily Jones with the Tennessee Valley Authority says this investment shows that Trigg County is committed to a successful future.
Crofton man killed in wood chipper incident in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County have identified a Crofton man as the victim who was killed in an incident involving a wood chipper on Monday. WEVV 44 News out of Owensboro quotes the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, who says the victim is 46-year-oold Joseph “Joey” Wesley Manire of Crofton. The incident occurred in the Stonegate subdivision, where a local tree trimming contractor was doing work at a home.
Reception scheduled to honor outgoing mayor
A farewell reception is coming up later this month to honor outgoing Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch. It will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11 at the Bruce Convention Center, with the program beginning at 2:15, with the public encouraged to attend. On February 4, 2020, Hopkinsville City Council voted unanimously...
Emergency repairs underway on West Fork Red River Bridge on I-24 in Christian Co.
The West Fork Red River Bridge on I-24 in Christian County is in need of emergency repairs, so lane restrictions are now in place in that area. According to a news release, crews discovered concrete that came loose from the bridge Thursday morning that required immediate attention. The eastbound lane restriction of I-24 will be closed starting Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
HFD Christmas for Kids in need of community help
The Hopkinsville Fire Department is still needing help with its annual Christmas for Kids program. Public Information Officer Payton Rogers says they help the Salvation Army assist about 50 families with children each year and they still need 17 people to adopt a family and shop for toys and other needed items for them this Christmas.
Burglary investigated on Westwood Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from this week on Westwood Drive. Force was used to get inside a home in the 500 block of Westwood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and the unknown suspect took jewelry, shoes and other property with a combined value of about $2,700, according to the incident report.
Copper wiring stolen in burglary at old Elk Brand building
Copper wiring was stolen during a burglary this week at the old Elk Brand plant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Someone entered the building Wednesday afternoon and removed the wiring, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not name a suspect.
Lyon County judge-exec retiring a month early
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White is resigning from that post about a month early, but says his successor is ready to take over. Judge White says Judge-Elect Jamie Green took advantage of an opportunity to shadow him and his office the last year and he’s asked Governor Andy Beshear to appoint Green to take his place as soon as possible.
Resolution possible in Richard Street murder case
A resolution could be possible in the case against murder suspect Daron Bell, the man accused in the February fatal shooting death of Gregory Burse. That’s according to both the Commonwealth and the defense, with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling informing the court Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court that they need just a little more time for Bell to go over the current plea offer.
HCA Fights but Falls Short at Trigg County
After back to back games against TSSAA/KHSAA competition in which they scored fifty-four combined points, Heritage Christian would battle to put fifty-eight up against Trigg County alone. Unfortunately, the Wildcats scored seventy-one. A 71-58 final, that at times was not that close, also had several moments and stretches of positivity...
Outdoor burn ban rescinded in Christian, Muhlenberg counties
Outdoor burn bans have now been rescinded in Christian and Muhlenberg counties following additional much-needed rain Tuesday. While burn bans have now been released in most of the area, the state fall ban on outdoor burning remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
