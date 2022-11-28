Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?L. CaneFlorida State
5 Steakhouses In Miami Beach You Would Love To VisitWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Related
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Miami New Times
Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"
No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After Inspection
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WSVN-TV
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
goriverwalk.com
13TH Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival
Come out of your shell and catch Riverwalk’s 13th Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, presented by Rivertail Fort Lauderdale. The highly anticipated annual event showcases the best of South Florida seafood restaurants and gourmet food trucks. Throughout the day enjoy great food, cold drinks, music and activities for...
Miami New Times
Elon Musk's South Florida Tunnel Plans Under Scrutiny After Reports of Boring Company 'Ghosting' UPDATED
Update published December 1, 2022 12:55 p.m.: The City of Fort Lauderdale says it is in "regular communication with The Boring Co. as it conducts feasibility studies on a potential subsurface tunnel system." City spokesperson Ashley Doussard tells New Times the company is on track to complete the studies, which include cost estimates and the design-and-build schedule, in March 2023.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital
During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
cbs12.com
Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
tamaractalk.com
Huey Magoo’s Opens 4th Broward County Location in North Lauderdale
Prepare your fine dining palettes, North Lauderdale foodies – a new restaurant claiming to offer the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” is now open in a shopping center near you. Huey Magoo’s, a fast-growing franchise chain specializing in chicken tenders, celebrated the opening of a new North Lauderdale on November 21.
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
iheart.com
Teen Under Arrest After North Miami High School Quarterback Is Shot Dead
A teen is charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition after the deadly shooting of a North Miami Senior High quarterback. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta says 15-year-old Darrell Xavier Hobley was reportedly playing with the gun and saying it wasn't loaded before it went off. 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson was shot in the chest in front of his younger brother and four other teens who ran away from the Miami Gardens home. No word yet on why they were in the home at 1 p.m. on a school day, who owns the gun and if it was legally purchased.
Crash closes SB lanes of Turnpike near I-75
MIAMI - A crash closed the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near I-75 on Friday afternoon. Images from Chopper 4 showed a rescue helicopter touching down on the travel lanes. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. Lanes reopened later on Friday evening.
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
Gridlock Alert: Crash closes NB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials closed several northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at the Interstate 595 interchange after a crash involving a truck just as the morning commute was shifting into high gear.It was not clear if anyone was injured during the wreck but the incident prompted massive traffic gridlock as crews worked to remove the debris.Motorists should consider alternate routes.It was not clear when the lanes would reopen.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
WSVN-TV
North Miami Senior High football coach: school quarterback dies from gunshot wound in North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young adult male, identified by North Miami Senior High’s football coach as the team’s quarterback, died after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim, identified by the coach as 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, was shot sometime after 1 p.m. at 165 Sierra Drive, Tuesday, in North Miami-Dade.
tamaractalk.com
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
Comments / 1