MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO