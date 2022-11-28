Read full article on original website
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s tech problems may soon get a solution from Nintendo
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have only been out for a couple of weeks, but Nintendo is already aiming to improve the games’ poor technical performance. After complaints from just about everyone about the game’s inconsistent framerate and other technical hitches, Nintendo said on Thursday that it’s working on fixes for some of the games’ bigger issues and will release an update in the future that will hopefully help performance.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s 6-star raids have some of the toughest fights in the game
Tera Raid Battles are the new raid format in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, offering up a challenging battle where trainers can capture powerful Pokémon with unique Tera Types — not mention a ton of reward items. If you’ve been playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ve seen these...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are on the hunt for the awful Dudunsparce
Forget legendary Pokémon. Forget super rare shiny Pokémon. The latest prized possession Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can strive towards is the scarce, and extremely stupid, three-segment Dudunsparce. To understand the appeal of Dudunsparce we need to examine its first evolution, Dunsparce. Dunsparce is a common normal-type...
The Beast Wars begin in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer
After Michael Bay’s decade-long tenure at the helm of the wildly successful and increasingly byzantine Transformers movies, the Bayformers are getting a soft reboot and finally going Beast Mode. The first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally here, giving longtime Beast Wars fans the opportunity to stand up and cheer at the big screen versions of Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and all of their various friends and enemies.
Every hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and what they do
Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a star-studded cast with heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. With so many legends from across Marvel canon, it can be hard to choose which heroes you want to pit against the Mother of Demons and her army. There may also be some unfamiliar faces amongst the bunch. Learn how to pick the right team for the job with our character guide that explains each hero’s specialty.
Best winter-themed anime to get in the mood for the season
December is right around the corner, and you know what that means: Time to curl up under a thick blanket, pour yourself some hot cocoa, and watch whole seasons of anime while hibernating inside. Aside from the avalanche of new series that pour onto television and streaming services every season — as well as the best anime the year has to offer — there’s a plethora of fantastic anime to watch that are appropriate for every month and mood, including winter. We’ve handpicked a couple of our favorite anime to watch when days grow darker and the weather starts to turn colder.
Marvel Snap’s new card nerfs mean it’s time to rethink some decks
Marvel Snap’s latest update brings with it two new pools of cards, a new kind of earnable currency, and some fairly impactful changes to existing cards. All of those changes are nerfs, and they’re to popular cards like Angela, Mysterio, and Onslaught. They’ll probably impact at least one deck you rely on for Marvel Snap, so here’s what to know before you go into your next match.
How to increase friendship level in Marvel’s Midnights Suns
Marvel’s Midnight Suns isn’t all about intense tactical battles. Off the field, friendships with heroes are just as important — beyond narrative, establishing those bonds provides significant combat perks. As the friendship levels between the Hunter and the heroes in your roster improve, you’ll unlock passive and combo abilities. If you want to dominate the battlefield, follow our advice and cultivate your friendships at the Abbey.
New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer gives us our first look at Peach and Donkey Kong
A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived Tuesday, giving Nintendo fans a more robust look at the animated adaptation of Mario and Luigi’s Mushroom Kingdom adventures. After teasing Mario, Bowser, Toad, Luigi, and an army of penguins last month, Nintendo and Illumination’s new trailer reveals a whole lot more about the bros’ adventure — and our first look at Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.
The roguelite management sim that’s impossible to put down
Stacklands starts simply: Open a pack of three cards, each with a resource like “rock” or “wood” on them, then stack them to craft new resources. Sell cards to get coins, which can be spent on larger packs with different resources. It’s a familiar gameplay loop for any management sim lover; it puts players into a catchy flow state that’s reminiscent of Dorfromantik, with its ambient, tile-placement puzzles. But Stacklands’ deceptively simple package hides deep gameplay that sucked me in for hours.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga leads Xbox Game Pass’ December lineup
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — TT Games’ mirthful, puzzle-platform adaptation of the nine mainline Star Wars movies — headlines December’s list of new games in Xbox Game Pass’ library. Subscribers get access to it on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Available for console (Xbox One...
The Callisto Protocol’s best early-game weapon is easy to miss
In The Callisto Protocol, you’re constantly at a disadvantage against mutated horrors. While your trusty baton and pistol remain invaluable throughout the whole game, getting your hands on more weapons — like the basically-a-shotgun Skunk Gun — as soon as possible is key to fighting back. Most...
We built the ultimate racing rig
What to do with a super gaming PC once you’ve built it? For us, the answer was F1 22, with a side helping of Dirt. A couple weeks ago, I was tasked with building my very first gaming PC — live, on Twitch. I don’t think I can stress enough how nerve-wracking it is to be told, OK, you can get kitted out with a sick racing cockpit and a powerful PC. With all the accessories you could dream of. And then you can pretend to be an F1 driver. But first, you have to let the internet watch you sweat and swear over a motherboard for two hours.
Sonic Frontiers looks like a live service game with all its free updates
It’s looking like Sonic Frontiers still has legs on it. The “open-zone” Sonic game, which blends traditional 3D and 2D Sonic levels with open world exploration, is going to be getting a whole lot of content down the line. Sega announced a release timeline for updates that showed that the game will be getting new features, modes, additional story, and character skins in 2023.
Why it’s worth exploring the Abbey in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
After you complete a mission in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll return to the Abbey, your base of operations. You may want to get right back into the action, but you’ll miss out on a lot of activities that will help you on the battlefield in the long run. Here’s a rundown of what you can get and do at the Abbey — and why it’s totally worth your time to do so.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns isn’t just XCOM with superheroes (and that’s a great thing)
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is built on a hell of a promise. Take the studio that rebooted XCOM to stunning results, merge it with a card-battle system inspired by titles such as Slay the Spire and Inscryption, then add in the Marvel superheroes that have defined the last 15 years of pop culture. And while these pillars each stand well enough on their own, Firaxis Games uses them to support a title that is wholly unique, full of personality, and steeped in clever systems.
Warhammer 40K: Darktide is off to a hell of a start
Having successfully captured the joys of bonking a scabby rat over the head with a Zweihänder in Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Swedish developer Fatshark has moved into new territory with Darktide, looking to bring Left 4 Dead-esque brawling to Games Workshop’s popular Warhammer 40,000 sci-fi universe. Imagine the gruff war heroes you find in Warhammer Fantasy, now sporting garish cybernetic monocles and wielding chainsaws, guns, and grenades. It’s violent and grimdark, and despite years of working within the genre, Fatshark continues to surprise me.
Amazon’s Fallout TV series starts a new plot in the same universe as the games
Details about Amazon Video’s Fallout series continue to come at a very slow trickle, but Bethesda director Todd Howard gave the biggest reveal yet on a podcast on Wednesday: The show won’t follow any plot from the games. Instead of retreading something fans have already seen and experienced...
