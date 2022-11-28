What to do with a super gaming PC once you’ve built it? For us, the answer was F1 22, with a side helping of Dirt. A couple weeks ago, I was tasked with building my very first gaming PC — live, on Twitch. I don’t think I can stress enough how nerve-wracking it is to be told, OK, you can get kitted out with a sick racing cockpit and a powerful PC. With all the accessories you could dream of. And then you can pretend to be an F1 driver. But first, you have to let the internet watch you sweat and swear over a motherboard for two hours.

4 HOURS AGO