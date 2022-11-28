Read full article on original website
An Obituary: John T. McQuaid, Jr.
John T. McQuaid, Jr., 80, a long-time resident of Bedford, died on Nov. 30, 2022. John lived in Bedford since 1950 and was a member of the Bedford High School Class of 1960. He was a star on the track team, excelling in the 220 and 440-yard distances. He served...
An Obituary: Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia
Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia, 68, passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on Nov. 29, 2022. Gina grew up in Bedford, graduating from Bedford High School and then Salem State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a preschool teacher for many years. Visiting...
Superintendent’s Update ~ December 2
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 2, 2022, focuses on Burlington vs Bedford football game; Annual Bedford Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Eduation Director’s Update; Fall 2022 Dual County League Athletic Honors; and COVID-19. Bedford vs. Burlington. Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Bedford vs. Burlington Thanksgiving...
Restoration Advisory Board Public Meeting ~ Thursday December 8 ~ Regarding the Former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP)
The Navy will hold a meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board regarding the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) and the status of Navy’s continuing cleanup actions. The Navy will hold a hybrid (in person and virtual) RAB meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
An Obituary: Maybelle Higgins DeBenedictis
Maybelle Higgins DeBenedictis, 97, died on Nov. 28, 2002. She was 97 years old. Maybelle, also known as Jayne, Bunty, and Odessa, lived in Mashpee, MA. For several summers, she was an actress in summer stock theater. She met her husband, the late Robert Higgins, in a theater. They raised their family in Bedford. While living in Bedford, Jayne continued to act with the Bedford Community Players. She was also active in the Bedford Santa Claus program.
Rotary Club of Bedford’s Winter Community Breakfast returns on Dec. 11
The Bedford Rotary’s 34th annual holiday breakfast is back after a three-year hiatus. Join the Rotary Club for its Winter Community Breakfast (formerly Breakfast with Santa) from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Bedford High School cafeteria. Tickets will be available at the door- $10 per person, children under one year are free.
Council on Aging Message for December 2022
We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
Town Boards to Continue Digesting Carlisle Road Housing Proposal
The Housing Partnership is scheduled to resume discussion on Dec. 6 of a proposed 153-unit mixed housing development off Carlisle Road. The plan by Brian DeVellis, attorney and landscape architect, involves development of 35 acres on the north side of Carlisle Road, a little east of the town compost center across the street.
Pool of Local Christmas Tree Dealers Dwindles
After 25 years, a variety of factors have led to a decision by Chip-In Farm on Hartwell Road to suspend the sale of Christmas trees. Increases in cost, decline in quality, and a shortage of helpers conspired to end the tradition, at least for this season, said Neil Couvee, who owns the enterprise with his brother Paul.
Austin Prep announces Bedford Honors Students for the First Term of the 2022-2023 School Year
Austin Prep has announced the Bedford students on the school’s first term Honors List:. Honors: Julia Esler, Olivia Gedaminsky, Aidan Higson, Maria Jimenez, Wyatt Langway, Alex Quinn, Angelia Scott. Austin Preparatory School is an independent Augustinian Catholic school serving young men and women in grades 6-12 at its campus...
First Term Honors Lists: Bedford High School, 2022-2023
~Submitted by the Office of the Registrar, Bedford High School. Bedford High School has released its Honors Lists for the first term of the 2022-2023 school year.*. Seniors: Ansh Aggarwal, Parker Anderson-LaPorte, Erica Arenas, Kelly Aweh-Kisob, Nicholas Bennett, Peter Benson, Andrew Blunt, Annaleigh Boblett, Owen Brazee, Ella Buckley, Aashutosh Budhathoki, Quinn Camborde Turner, Jacqueline Campos, Adam Capobianco, Maggie Carluccio, Julian Caro, Selima Chan, Anna Chong, Ryan Cohen, Mikayla Comeiro, Sydney Cox, Carolyn Crews, Olive Culhane, Austin Cullis, Liam Daley, Jacob D’Andrea, Alynne Dandridge, Gabrielly DaSilva, Hannah Delzingo, Danielle DiGangi, Samuel DiNitto, Ethan Erawan, Erika Falco, Hunter Fan Chan, Richard Fedele, Ryan Ferrari, Alexandra Finnerty, Maria Fontanez, Joshua Garraway, Julia Giaquinto, Rachel Gould, Kaylee Grace, Amelia Griffin, Ian Grove, Grace Hanegan, Seamus Harte, Kirk Haskell, Kate Heller, Liam Henning, Amelia Hill, Minseo Hong, Maeve Horner, Allen Huang, Aidan Hwang, Brian Hwang, Kristian Ivanov, Paul Jeon, Calla Kahan-Fagan, Emily Kang, Evan Karen, Nicole Karev, Devandar Kaushik, Evan Kenahan, Daria Kerov, Aiden Koschuk, Sonja Kradjian, Zoe Kramer, Aaron Kreiter, Anirudh Kumar, Sahana Kumar, Freeman (Vi) Kyne, Kailiyah LaBoy, Caitlin Lembo, Amy Lerra, Connor Lewis, Jessica Lin, Stuart Livingston, Rushil Lonial, Isabella Looney, McKenna Loveless, Sally MacPhee, James Marino, Aidan McCarthy, Connor McClung, Elric McDowell, Luca Melfi, Camren Metcalf, Shane Metcalf, Eric Miles, Gianna Missiti, Michael Mogess, Katherine Morrow, Ella Mullins, Matthew O’Connor, Tomas Ou, Carina Panfili, Kylie Perales, MalkaRae Pomerantz, Lamees Radi, Manasi Raghunath, Sahil Raut, Alexander Recca, Abhigna Reddy, Henry Reynolds, David Rivera, Ameera Saba, Keily Santiago, Rayhan Semy, Cayden Shanklin, Sophie Shelton, Wynn Sheridan, Lila Signorello, Jack Smith, Kaylie Spencer, Libby Squire, Lindsey Steele, Nicole Steele, Riley Stevens, Brooke Stuzynski, Shirley Sun, Elora Syed, Emma Szabo, Nicholas Tatarczuk, Lauren Teague, Aditi Thonangi, Marlowe Tilney, Sarah Tonini, Andrew Tram, Arianna Triplett, Pauline Tsiaras, Shanae Varghese, Mihir Vaze, Colin Vieira, Jessica Wah, Kelly (Kitty) Warhover, Kiersten Wasserman, Erin Xu, Anya Yajnik, Emily Zeltser, Eric Zhang, Edward Zhou, Gabriela Zovko.
Shawsheen Rams to Vie for State Football Championship Friday Night
High school football teams from Bedford and Burlington finished their 2022 seasons on Thanksgiving. But wait – there’s more. Both towns will be represented in this weekend’s state championship football games at Gillette Stadium, along with Billerica, Tewksbury, and Wilmington. That’s because the undefeated Shawsheen Valley Technical...
Demand is on the rise at the Bedford Food Bank
The Bedford Food Bank supplied Thanksgiving provisions to 205 households last week, an increase of more than 28 percent from a year earlier. Carla Olson, who oversees the program as Healthy Communities director for the town’s Department of Health and Human Services, wasn’t surprised. “Our weekly numbers are...
Real Estate Transfers ~ Nov. 10, 2022
The Bedford Citizen posts real estate transfers through an agreement with The Warren Group. 23 Lane Avenue, a seven-room Cape Cod on 0.46 acres, built in 1951:. Sold by John and Kristen Enright on 10/17/2022 to Raymond Dwayne-Howell and Sula Howell for $1,000,000. 12 Mickelson Lane #15, a condominium, built...
Show off your Decorations in the Winter Lights Contest
It’s the time of year when lights and decorations make the earlier sunsets more of a treat and the. The Bedford Recreation Department is holding a Winter Lights Contest. This is an opportunity. for residents to show off their decorated homes and yards with winter light displays. Only. displays...
An Obituary: Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock
Mrs. Christine A. (Puglielli) Portlock, 54, of Bedford died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. She was the wife of Timothy M. Portlock. Calling hours at the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20) in Waltham, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 before the procession leaves for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Michael’s Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford.
Agencies Want Aggressive Air Force Response to PFAS
State and federal environmental agencies contend that the U.S. Air Force isn’t doing enough to find and stop the source of PFAS chemicals that may be contaminating Bedford’s suspended indigenous water supply. The disagreement was acknowledged at last week’s annual meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board at Town...
New Chief of Police Cites Value of ‘Community Partners’
Bedford’s new chief of police says helping people is a top departmental priority. But he also is concerned about the welfare of his officers. “No police officer likes to see people in pain. We want to help people when we can get them help, and there are excellent community partners here – Bedford does a phenomenal job with this,” said John Fisher in a recent interview.
The Web of ‘Bikeshedding’ and Social Media Polarization
Recently, I’ve been learning some unfortunate truths both about democracy and myself. When I moved to Bedford a few years ago, I had no experience with the hands-on style of democracy we practice here. I had voted in other towns, and had even done some low-level work on political campaigns, but I had never been part of a deliberative decision-making body such as Town Meeting. I didn’t speak in my first few meetings, but just knowing that I could was exhilarating. If I simply said, “Hold,” a town official would have to explain to me why the police needed new cars or some school should replace its boiler. Other citizens asked such questions, so presumably I could, too.
Bedford Santa Will Return For the 77th Time on December 24
It’s a funny thing mentioning Bedford Santa in town, many people know the guy who started it way back when. And it’s never the same person. That’s likely because the Bedford Community Santa program has been going on for 76 years and the folks who volunteer for the program tend to stick around for decades.
