LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow man is thankful to be alive after the quick action by some special people last week when his heart stopped while on a walk. “Time is brain muscle and, you know, she got the CPR going to get the circulation. We got there and we continued that and then shortly thereafter, the advanced life support, which surely did the miracle and kept him alive,” said Longmeadow Fire Deputy Chief Jay Macsata.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO