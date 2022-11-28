Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
What's a 'Granfluencer'? Older Social-Media Stars Are Thriving
The term “influencer” conjures images of young people, replete with ring lights and smartphone cameras, spending hours at home or out on the nearest sidewalk or boardwalk, attempting to capture a viral dance move or lip-sync the latest sampled catchphrase. Emphasis on “young”—but that isn't always the case.
PC Magazine
Hate Your Spotify Wrapped? How to Find New Music on the App in 2023
Spotify Wrapped is here, with all the personalized details about your 2022 listening habits. It can be a fun trip down memory lane, or a clear-eyed look at the same-old songs and artists you listen to over and over (and over). If you're looking to mix things up in the...
PC Magazine
What Did You Listen to This Year? YouTube Music Rolls Out 2022 Recap
Celebrate the tunes that soundtracked your 2022 with YouTube Music's Recap experience. Open the YouTube iOS or Android app and search "2022 Recap" to find personalized stats about your top artists, songs, music videos, playlists, and more from this year. Now in its sophomore year, Recap is available in the...
Tell Us About The TV Characters You Hated The Most In 2022
Angela from Stranger Things is a more chilling villain than Vecna.
For 'Yellowstone' fans, dressing up like your favorite character is as easy as scanning a QR code
The virtual platform Shop The Scenes lets fans shop for merchandise featured in TV shows or inspired by their favorite characters.
PC Magazine
1Password Can Now Save Your 'Sign in With' Logins
A new update to the 1Password password manager adds support for a type of web login that doesn’t involve passwords at all: the “sign in with” buttons from the likes of Apple, Facebook, and Google. These authentication options, sometimes also called social logins or single-sign-on (SSO), liberate...
PC Magazine
Banish Boring Playlists: How to Discover New Songs and Artists on Apple Music
Are you in a music rut? Do you hate your Apple Music Replay? Take things in a different direction for 2023 by using the discovery features on Apple Music to find new albums, artists, and songs. Music discovery can be overwhelming, so the key is knowing what you’re trying to...
PC Magazine
No, LastPass Didn't Expose Your Passwords
Yes, a LastPass website containing customer info was breached. But the hackers didn’t even come close to getting hold of your passwords. When you heard that LastPass got hacked, did your heart sink? Did you imagine that all your accounts and passwords had been captured by random hackers? If so, I have good news: Your passwords are safe. The breach involved the kind of customer information that any site must track, not the specialized and thoroughly encrypted vault that holds your passwords.
PC Magazine
Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
True to their name, usually aren’t designed for taking notes or sketching—their primary purpose is reading. With the Scribe, however, Amazon is switching gears with its first Kindle that lets you put pen to digital paper. Starting at $339.99, the Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch E Ink screen that's precise and fast enough to make jotting things down feel natural. It’s also great for reading comics and manga. It isn't quite suited for artists, and its unwieldy size limits its use for casual reading, but the Scribe has a sharper screen and is less expensive than the Onyx Boox Note Air 2 ($499.99) and the ReMarkable 2 ($399.99), two other noteworthy 10-inch readers. Ultimately, the Scribe doesn't unseat the small Paperwhite ($139.99) as our Editors' Choice winner for ebook readers, but it's a good alternative if you're looking for a Kindle that doubles as a notebook.
PC Magazine
Toucan Security Floodlight Camera Review
The Toucan Security Floodlight Camera ($129.99) is a durable outdoor camera that offers accurate motion detection and uses a bright LED spotlight to deter unwanted visitors and light up your driveway or yard. It delivered sharp, colorful video in testing and was easy to install, but it lacks many of the features that you can get with competing outdoor security cameras. For more money, the $229.99 Lorex 4K Spotlight Indoor/Outdoor Camera W881AAD-E is our top pick thanks to its color night vision, local recording, and intelligent alerts. For less, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro costs just $49.99 and works with lots of third-party smart home devices.
PC Magazine
Apple Music Replay Is Here: See Your Top Songs, Artists, Genre in 2022
Apple beat Spotify out of the gate today with its annual, personalized wrap-up of what you listened to most on Apple Music this year. Apple Music Replay offers subscribers with a look back at their top songs, albums, artists, genres, and more for 2022. Superfans can also see if they're in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre, Apple says.
PC Magazine
Beermkr Review
Ask any beer aficionado to choose between canned beer and a tall pint of freshly brewed craft beer and the answer will almost always be the latter. But unless you have a brewery close by, fresh-brewed beer can be hard to come by unless you decide to brew your own. Home brewing can be fun and rewarding, but it is also very time-consuming and requires lots of prep work and cleanup. Moreover, there’s always a strong possibility that you’ll inadvertently introduce contaminants to the brew that can ruin the batch, leaving you with nothing but foul-tasting suds for your efforts.
PC Magazine
Monoprice Soundstage3 Portable Review
The Monoprice Soundstage3 Portable—not to be confused with the similar-looking, less expensive Soundstage3—is a stylish Bluetooth speaker that, at $249.99, is priced to compete with some of our favorite models from JBL and Sony. But unlike those models, it is portable only in the sense that it can move from room to room—the speaker has no advertised IP rating, and is definitely designed specifically for use indoors. This, and the absence of an app, put the Soundstage3 Portable at a bit of a disadvantage compared with many recent competitors. The sound signature leans toward a flat-response delivery, with some added lows anchoring the mix—it’s a crisp, rich sound, but not for anyone seeking a deep bass approach. There’s nothing terribly wrong with the Soundstage3 Portable, but it feels like shortcuts were taken in various areas (particularly Bluetooth codec support), and ultimately, there are more compelling portable options in this price range.
PC Magazine
Alexa Voice Remote Pro Review
The Alexa Voice Remote Pro ($34.99) is a new remote that works with any recent Fire TV device and adds a remote finder feature, two shortcut buttons, and a headphone pairing button. Disappointingly, however, it has the same press-and-speak microphone as the standard remote, meaning it falls short of the Roku Voice Remote Pro ($29.99), which incorporates a mid-field microphone that lets you control your Roku device without using your hands. This functionality is what sets the Roku Pro remote apart from the company's other remotes. Without a similar new feature in the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, there’s little reason to upgrade.
