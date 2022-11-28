Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
goduke.com
Elko Earns ACC Coach of the Year Honors
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko has been named the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue Devils to eight regular season wins and a second place finish in the Coastal Division. Elko received 44 of the 65 ballots cast to outdistance Florida State's...
goduke.com
Five in Double Figures as No. 17 Duke Beats No. 25 Ohio State
DURHAM – Thanks to five Blue Devils scoring in double figures, No. 17 Duke defeated No. 25 Ohio State, 81-72, Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Freshman Kyle Filipowski led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists as the Blue Devils improved to 7-2. HOW IT HAPPENED.
goduke.com
Duke Swimming and Diving Concludes Day Two of the U.S. Open
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke swimming and diving completed the first two days of the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Competition will continue Friday Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. with prelims and conclude for the day at 6 p.m. with finals in the IM, butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
goduke.com
No. 17 Blue Devils Battle No. 25 Buckeyes in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
No. 17 Duke closes the season's first month by welcoming No. 25 Ohio State to Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. Dave O'Brien and Dick Vitale call the game on ESPN while David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the radio as a part of the Blue Devils Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
DWL Freshman Spotlight: Kylie Kenny
DURHAM – With the Blue Devils' fall coming to a close, the Duke women's lacrosse program shines its spotlight on its freshman class, lastly with Kylie Kenny. Kenny comes to Durham after spending one season at Denver on the women's lacrosse team as a defender. She was a three-sport...
Duke basketball: Five-star recruit answers call from Cameron Crazies
North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Wednesday night. From the looks of it, he thoroughly enjoyed watching the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC) notch an 81-72 victory over the visiting No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Frustration At All-Time High For Caleb Love After North Carolina's Loss at Indiana
North Carolina shot 33.9 percent during its 77-65 loss at Indiana on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. For Caleb Love and coach Hubert Davis, there's plenty of frustrations and plenty to fix, but a lot of time to do so.
goduke.com
Duke Earns Eight on CSC Academic All-District Team
DURHAM – Eight Blue Devils were named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Football Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. Junior offensive tackle Graham Barton, graduate student center Jack Burns, graduate student kicker/holder Jackson Hubbard, graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Moore, sophomore defensive back Joshua Pickett and redshirt junior punter Porter Wilson all received honors. Hubbard garnered acknowledgement for the second consecutive season.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
Greensboro, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro. The Oak Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest Guilford High School on November 30, 2022, 13:30:00.
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
kiss951.com
Where to Find the Best Fried Calamari in the Carolinas?
Are you a fan of calamari? Calamari is one of my go-to appetizers whenever I go out to eat. If I happen to see it on the menu, it is 9 times out of 10 that I will order it. I love trying calamari from different restaurants and comparing how they are cooked. Some with a great sauce, some with peppers, it is just so many potential options. But, for the most part, it is always good. But, do you have that one spot that is serving your favorite calamari? As much as it may be good at different places, some are just superior.
cbs17
New rideshare company launching in Raleigh promises to be a ‘game-changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve taken a rideshare service home after a concert or a sports game, you’re probably all-too-familiar with prices surging. A new rideshare company is trying to change that. ‘Wridz’ is launching in Downtown Raleigh on Thursday night. The company promises cheaper...
waltermagazine.com
Slow-Cooked Success: A New Home for Longleaf Swine BBQ
After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.
