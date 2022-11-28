ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 17

Stephanie Jackson
5d ago

I found a lil dog that was dumped. reported all info to the HS. told them I would foster it. until owners were found. I went door to door in a 5 mile radius, and posted on all websites I could. . 3 months gone by no one called the HS for her... so, I adopted her. had her vetted and spayed... and chipped. wasn't cheap. but she is so worth it. I am totally smitten.

Reply
14
Cindy Raynor
4d ago

What the hell is wrong with people a dog is a lifetime commitment quit doing this people it makes me sick to my stomach that they can just throw an animal away. We just throw your child away.

Reply
8
@realKandy
4d ago

Yet ANOTHER avoidable consequence of our governments absurd decision to keep the country (world) locked down for 2+yrs, coupled with peoples impulsive decisions have led to this terrible situation.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations

Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Co. Launching Campaign to Combat Aquatic Invasive Species

Chelan County is launching a campaign to combat an invasive aquatic species. Zebra and quagga mussels are a variety of freshwater, bivalve mollusk that are about the size of a human fingernail. The mussels, which originated in Europe, are highly prolific and have already spread rapidly throughout the Eastern U.S.,...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Ellensburg Rec Center Lost In Fire Friday Morning

Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue fought a structure fire that inevitably engulfed the City of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., witnesses reported seeing flames coming out of a building on the 6000 block of Vantage Highway. When firefighters arrived, the fire had completely destroyed two...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Former ACX Employee Suspected of Arson That Destroyed Ellensburg Rec Center

Kittitas Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a former ACX employee Friday night, suspected of causing the fire that ultimately destroyed the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Club. Around 8 p.m., Kittitas County Sheriff’s Detectives served a search warrant to 24-year-old Lyle ‘Chance’ Morgan at his residence at East Helena Avenue Ellensburg,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Office warns of 'warrant department' scam phone calls

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam involving someone claiming to be a deputy from the “warrants department.”. The sheriff’s office has received reports of local residents receiving the fraudulent phone calls. The callers attempt to solicit money in the form of gift cards to avoid arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Columbia River Drug Task Force Warns About New Fentanyl

The Columbia River Drug Task Force is trying to spread public awareness about different colored Fentanyl pills that are showing up in the region. It says “Rainbow” Fentanyl has been confiscated by law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month. Task Force detectives say they've seen...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Are Looking for Two Car Theft Suspects

The Wenatchee Police Department is asking the community to help identify two potential suspects involved in a car theft at Cascade Christian Academy Thursday morning. Around 09:45 a.m., the two women were caught jumping fences near 9th St. and Western Avenue. Anyone who recognizes these two women are asked to...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway

Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
PESHASTIN, WA
ifiberone.com

Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others

A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Expect Road Closures for Chelan County Starting Dec. 1

Chelan County Public Works closed three roads within Chelan County Thursday, in order to prepare for the winter season. Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons said Horselake Road, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat, and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth. Chelan County issues seasonal winter closures in order to protect...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee’s Unemployment Rate Drops, So Does the Labor Pool

Wenatchee’s MSA unemployment rate decreased, but the local labor force has continued declining as well. In Wenatchee’s MSA Labor Area Summary for October, the unemployment rate was measured at 3.5%, which is an 11.4% decrease compared to October 2021. Nonfarm employment increased by 2,000 more jobs compared to...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy