I found a lil dog that was dumped. reported all info to the HS. told them I would foster it. until owners were found. I went door to door in a 5 mile radius, and posted on all websites I could. . 3 months gone by no one called the HS for her... so, I adopted her. had her vetted and spayed... and chipped. wasn't cheap. but she is so worth it. I am totally smitten.
What the hell is wrong with people a dog is a lifetime commitment quit doing this people it makes me sick to my stomach that they can just throw an animal away. We just throw your child away.
Yet ANOTHER avoidable consequence of our governments absurd decision to keep the country (world) locked down for 2+yrs, coupled with peoples impulsive decisions have led to this terrible situation.
