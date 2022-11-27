Read full article on original website
Obituary: Anna M Barksdale (October 14, 1939 ~ November 29, 2022)
Anna M. Barksdale, 83, of Birmingham, passed away on November 29, 2022. She was the daughter of the late W. Lonnie and Jimmie Dendy McCreless from Douglas, Alabama. Anna is preceded in death by her husband, James Sharrod Barksdale, and her sister, Janet Pruitt. She is survived by her sons, Darren Williamson (Julia) and Brandon […]
Obituary: Joan A. Campbell (September 17, 1940 ~ November 23, 2022)
Joan A. Campbell was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 17, 1940, and passed away on November 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Campbell, and her son, Jeffery Bailey; her mother, Annie Archer and brothers, Charles Archer, Jerry Archer, and John Archer. She is survived by her daughters, Vickey […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female killed in Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 28, at approximately 1:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dorothy Ann Moore, 69, of Birmingham, was a passenger of a sedan involved in a two-vehicle collision in […]
5 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Five people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 22 – 28, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Information sought in May 2022 fatal shooting on I-59
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information in a homicide investigation that occurred on May 14, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the BPD, Justin Snow, 38, of Warrior, was traveling in a 2008 White Ford Edge from the “downtown […]
UPDATE: HTHS students back in class following fire, no damage to school
UPDATE: Hewitt-Trussville High School students are back in class after Trussville Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire in one of the science labs. The school building was not damaged during the fire. All students are safe. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in one of […]
Obituary: Marianne Prince (December 5, 1929 ~ November 21, 2022)
Marianne Katherine Pair Prince, age 92, of Springville, was born December 5, 1929, and died November 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. the family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home. The will be no Graveside Services held. She […]
City of Trussville purchases ‘Glendale Farms’ property for potential new school
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council called a special session on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. at the City Hall Annex to consider two real estate transactions. The council approved an ordinance declaring certain property on Trussville-Clay Road owned by the City of Trussville as surplus and approving its sale to […]
Shades Valley Lady Mounties cruise to 5-0, defeat Cornerstone 43-13
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor IRONDALE — The Shades Valley girls’ basketball team extended their hot start to the 2022-23 season with a dominating 30-point win over Cornerstone School Wednesday Night, 43-13. With the win, the Lady Mounties improved to 5-0, just two victories shy of their entire win total for the 2021-23 season. Cornerstone, […]
Obituary: George Noel Fix (December 5, 1935 ~ November 19, 2022)
Longtime Sylacauga resident and businessman George Fix, 87, passed away on November 19, 2022. Fix moved to Sylacauga in 1975, where he opened the accounting firm Goolsby, Walkley, and Fix. Mr. Fix was well-known and respected in the business community. After more than 40 years, he retired when his health began to decline. Fix was […]
Authorities search for missing 56-year-old woman out of Ragland
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 56-year-old woman last seen in Ragland. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Catherine Ann McCann was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 11616 AL Hwy 144 in Ragland. St. […]
Obituary: Betty Gay Brightwell (April 11, 1936 ~ November 18, 2022)
Betty Gay Brightwell, 86, of Birmingham, passed away on November 18, 2022. She was a native of Moultrie, Georgia, and was born on April 11, 1936, to Willie and Lois Gay. She was a graduate of Moultrie High School. Betty married the love of her life, James H. Brightwell, in 1954. Betty is survived by […]
Suspects identities sought in connection to King Buffet robbery
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the identities of two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred at King Buffet on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to the BPD, an East Precinct sergeant was on patrol in the 7800 Block of Crestwood Boulevard when he entered the […]
14-year-old injured in shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 14-year-old male was injured in a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex on Monday, Nov. 29, at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 600 Block of Valley Crest Drive, The Park at Sunderland Apartments, on a […]
Mayor Stewart to host Irondale’s Christmas Night of Lights
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr. will host Irondale’s Christmas Night of Lights on Friday, December 2. The festivities will begin with a parade at 6:30 p.m., followed by the official City Christmas tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. More than 40 groups have entered the parade, including student groups, […]
Birmingham man killed in Saturday night shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was shot and killed on Saturday, Nov. 26, at approximately 6:50 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner sustained gunshot wound injuries in the 2800 Block of 29th Street Southwest. “Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) personnel received a 911 call […]
3 men indicted for unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service key, possession of stolen mail
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – In separate indictments, a federal grand jury indicted three men this week with possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division. A three-count indictment filed in U.S. […]
Obituary: Dolly Deana (Green) Northcutt (March 11, 1958 ~ November 16, 2022)
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, our beloved Dolly Deanna Green Northcutt left us and this world to be with her Savior, Jesus, in the beauty and joy of heaven. As we honor Dolly and her life in the days ahead, we also give thanks that she is now healed and set free from pain and […]
Trussville begins new garbage, debris pick-up company this Thursday
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The City of Trussville is beginning a new garbage and debris pick-up with Amwaste on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, that will pick up garbage and debris once a week. The difference is that the recycling and garbage will now go on the same truck. Those trucks are transported down […]
Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
