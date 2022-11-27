ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies female killed in Birmingham crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Monday, Nov. 28, at approximately 1:49 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dorothy Ann Moore, 69, of Birmingham, was a passenger of a sedan involved in a two-vehicle collision in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
5 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Five people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 22 – 28, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Information sought in May 2022 fatal shooting on I-59

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information in a homicide investigation that occurred on May 14, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the BPD, Justin Snow, 38, of Warrior, was traveling in a 2008 White Ford Edge from the “downtown […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham man killed in Saturday night shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM  — A Birmingham man was shot and killed on Saturday, Nov. 26, at approximately 6:50 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner sustained gunshot wound injuries in the 2800 Block of 29th Street Southwest. “Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) personnel received a 911 call […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
3 men indicted for unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service key, possession of stolen mail

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – In separate indictments, a federal grand jury indicted three men this week with possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division. A three-count indictment filed in U.S. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Central Alabama, Jefferson County to expect potentially severe weather Tuesday night

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that tomorrow night, Tuesday, Nov. 29, through early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, Central Alabama will be under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. Storms are in the forecast to target our area during the evening and overnight […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
