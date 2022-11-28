Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Kaegi says tax hikes in Latino, drops in Black areas reflect changing city
Property taxes are up in Cook County, just not for everyone, with relief coming especially to owners in predominantly Black neighborhoods. Taxes levied on real estate rose by 3.8 percent, to $16.7 billion, in 2021, according to an analysis from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office released today as the second installment of property tax bills is set to hit mailboxes.
therealdeal.com
JVM shells out $72M for luxury Romeoville apartments
The strong performance of new multifamily developments in Chicago’s collar counties was highlighted by investment firm JVM Realty with a pricey purchase, even amid rising interest rates that have forced sellers to pump the brakes on making most deals. JVM, which is headed by Jay Madary and based in...
therealdeal.com
Here’s the homeowners behind Chicago’s priciest tax bills
Bigger tax bills than last year are coming for Chicagoans, and that includes owners of the city’s 10 priciest properties, who owe more than $4 million collectively. Among those paying the most expensive property tax bills are Citadel founder and former richest Illinois resident Ken Griffin, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mark Walter, Guggenheim Partners CEO and part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
Chicago developer cashes out of retail development next to suburban mall
A Chicago firm has cashed out of a suburban retail property recently developed. Key Development Partners sold the 5-acre property at 15011-15081 South LaGrange Road in Orland Park to a pair of California investors, Cook County public records show. Buyers Nicholas and Candida Athens made the transaction through an entity registered in San Carlos, Calif., named Triple Orland LLC. The sale price was $17.6 million, according to Cook County records.
therealdeal.com
AmTrust faces foreclosure of LaSalle offices
Another downtown Chicago landlord has been hit with a foreclosure lawsuit. The venture of New York-based AmTrust Realty that owns the 983,000-square-foot office building at 30 North LaSalle Street defaulted on its loan tied to the property, Crain’s reported. According to the lawsuit, the owners missed the deadline to pay its August bill on the $165 million mortgage.
therealdeal.com
Shapack lands NanoGraf manufacturing in West Loop
A battery technology company that was spun out of Northwestern University’s research lab is opening a permanent factory in Chicago’s West Loop, and handing Fulton Market pioneer Jeff Shapack a new tenant. NanoGraf, which won a $10 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to supply lithium-ion...
therealdeal.com
Cannabis firm turns to Onni Group after failing to secure traditional offices
A publicly traded cannabis company whose previous leasing negotiations for office space went up in smoke has found a creative solution. Verano Holdings signed a 12-year lease for 25,000 square feet of office space in Onni Group’s 41-story Three Old Town Park apartment tower on the Near North Side, Crain’s reported. Verano will leave the 9,000-square-foot office it occupies at 415 North Dearborn Street.
therealdeal.com
Mortgage rate buy-downs offer Chicago’s savvy buyers a slow market tool
When Nicole Fabiano Oertel’s client closed on a home in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, she got a signing bonus from the sellers: A $4,000 closing credit that covered a one percentage point buy-down on her mortgage, as well some of her closing costs. It saved the buyer $300...
therealdeal.com
Former Cook County land bank employee charged with fraud
A former Cook County Land Bank Authority employee faces a federal charge over a scheme to fraudulently purchase and resell properties from the agency on his own behalf. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said Mustafaa Saleh, 36, is charged with one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Saleh’s arraignment in U.S. District Court in Chicago has not yet been scheduled.
therealdeal.com
It’s official: LIghtfoot in race, Burke on way out
The race for mayor is heating up while an indicted alderman has thinned the race for his seat by deciding not to seek reelection. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia filed their nominating petitions for the office of mayor on the same day indicted Ald. Edward Burke announced his retirement after 14 terms representing the 15th Ward, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. There are now 11 people running for mayor and two running for the 15th Ward seat.
therealdeal.com
Aurora starts process of creating TIF district for Hollywood Casino
Aurora is forming a tax increment financing district to help pay for $50 million in benefits for the development of a new complex for the Hollywood Casino. Aldermen in the state’s second most populous city voted to begin the process of creating a TIF district on a property along Farnsworth Avenue and Bilter Road where Penn Entertainment will build a new $360 million casino resort, the Aurora Beacon-News reported.
