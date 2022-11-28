Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Former Prince William County supervisor Stirrup running for House seat
Republicans will have a contested nomination process in a newly drawn district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates next year. Former Prince William County Supervisor John Stirrup has announced his candidacy for the party’s nomination in the 21st District. The new district covers northwestern Prince William County, generally...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 2nd, 2022
(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Senate has passed legislation designed to prevent a railroad shutdown. The bill passed does not include paid sick days that rail workers asked for. It is being pushed by the Biden Administration, and Reuters reports a nationwide railroad strike “could freeze 30 percent” of the nation’s cargo shipments by weight, cause even more inflation, and strand millions of Amtrak and commuter passengers. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley voted “no” on blocking the strike while fellow Missouri Republican Roy Blunt voted in favor of the bill. The agreement heads to the President.
Air Force's newest stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, to be unveiled in Palmdale
The nation's newest and most high-tech stealth bomber, Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider, is being unveiled in Palmdale.
Vote for 8th Senate District to be held on April spring election
Voters will decide on April 4 who will take the state Senate seat previously held by longtime Sen. Alberta Darling, who retired earlier this week after 32 years in the Legislature. Gov. Tony Evers ordered Friday that the special election to fill the 8th Senate District seat will coincide with...
Douglas County PUD concentrates on industry related legislation ahead of 2023 legislative session
EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is gearing up for the nearing state legislative session, which starts its 105-day period Jan. 9. The PUD is making plans to connect with lawmakers geographically attached to the district as well as legislators and legislation intertwined with its hydrogen production facility project.
