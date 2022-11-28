ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Prince William County supervisor Stirrup running for House seat

Republicans will have a contested nomination process in a newly drawn district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates next year. Former Prince William County Supervisor John Stirrup has announced his candidacy for the party’s nomination in the 21st District. The new district covers northwestern Prince William County, generally...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 2nd, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Senate has passed legislation designed to prevent a railroad shutdown. The bill passed does not include paid sick days that rail workers asked for. It is being pushed by the Biden Administration, and Reuters reports a nationwide railroad strike “could freeze 30 percent” of the nation’s cargo shipments by weight, cause even more inflation, and strand millions of Amtrak and commuter passengers. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley voted “no” on blocking the strike while fellow Missouri Republican Roy Blunt voted in favor of the bill. The agreement heads to the President.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Vote for 8th Senate District to be held on April spring election

Voters will decide on April 4 who will take the state Senate seat previously held by longtime Sen. Alberta Darling, who retired earlier this week after 32 years in the Legislature. Gov. Tony Evers ordered Friday that the special election to fill the 8th Senate District seat will coincide with...
WISCONSIN STATE

