Knoxville, TN

WBIR

MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

West Knoxville building destroyed following fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YAHOO!

Police identify two found dead in East Knoxville home

The man and woman found dead in an East Knoxville home Sunday morning have been identified as Ashley Green, 38, and D’Edward Green, 35, both of Knoxville. "Medical examiners with the Regional Forensic Center have not yet made a ruling regarding the cause and manner of the victims’ deaths," a Knoxville Police department spokesperson said in a press release. "The incident is believed to be domestic related and not connected to any other recent incidents in Knoxville."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two found dead in truck after crash

Luke Jackson promised he would get the tattoo if the Vols beat Alabama, and he is a man of his word. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 7 hours ago. As Christmas...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Authorities find missing Knoxville man Dawson Miller safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/2/22): Dawson Miller was located last night and is doing well, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. "Thank you to everyone who shared his post and sent in tips," it said. Original Story:. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro woman in critical, but stable condition after Wed. wreck

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro woman is in critical, but stable condition after her vehicle was struck by a deer on Wednesday morning on the four lane near Elkins Road. As of 6 pm on Dec. 1, University of Tennessee Medical Center officials listed Doris Owens in “critical, but stable condition.”
JACKSBORO, TN

