Driver injured in October crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike dies
The driver that was injured after his car was struck in an October crash has died according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.
KPD confirms human remains found to be man reported missing in May
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police confirmed that human remains found on Monday belonged to Jeremy Stout, a 37-year-old man who went missing on May 7. KPD said human remains were found on November 28 inside of the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property. The remains were sent to the...
Parents speak after their son missing for seven months found dead in Knoxville
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
Man found safe and he was reported missing from Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Wednesday morning. Officials responded to the crash close to Greystone Summit Boulevard and Solway Road intersection at around 10 a.m.
wvlt.tv
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
2 found dead after vehicle overturns into creek near Hardin Valley
Two people were found dead after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley Wednesday morning.
Former Tennessee sheriff recalls ‘Cocaine Bear’ case
The story of a black bear finding cocaine dropped from the sky has Knoxville ties dating back to 1985, and is being adapted into a movie called "Cocaine Bear."
YAHOO!
Police identify two found dead in East Knoxville home
The man and woman found dead in an East Knoxville home Sunday morning have been identified as Ashley Green, 38, and D’Edward Green, 35, both of Knoxville. "Medical examiners with the Regional Forensic Center have not yet made a ruling regarding the cause and manner of the victims’ deaths," a Knoxville Police department spokesperson said in a press release. "The incident is believed to be domestic related and not connected to any other recent incidents in Knoxville."
wvlt.tv
Two found dead in truck after crash
Luke Jackson promised he would get the tattoo if the Vols beat Alabama, and he is a man of his word. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 7 hours ago. As Christmas...
Authorities find missing Knoxville man Dawson Miller safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/2/22): Dawson Miller was located last night and is doing well, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. "Thank you to everyone who shared his post and sent in tips," it said. Original Story:. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching...
Man arrested after I-40 pursuit, hitting fence in Knox County
A Knoxville man was arrested after driving about 117 mph during a pursuit and then hitting a fence.
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.
Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
Knox County man found in Virginia after being missing from truck stop
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man last seen in Knox County.
Man found safe in Virginia after Silver Alert issued in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): The TBI said Thomas Owen Houston was found safe in Lynchburg, Virginia on Wednesday after a Silver Alert was issued for him overnight. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert out of Knox County for a missing 73-year-old man. Thomas...
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman in critical, but stable condition after Wed. wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A Jacksboro woman is in critical, but stable condition after her vehicle was struck by a deer on Wednesday morning on the four lane near Elkins Road. As of 6 pm on Dec. 1, University of Tennessee Medical Center officials listed Doris Owens in “critical, but stable condition.”
