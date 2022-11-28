The man and woman found dead in an East Knoxville home Sunday morning have been identified as Ashley Green, 38, and D’Edward Green, 35, both of Knoxville. "Medical examiners with the Regional Forensic Center have not yet made a ruling regarding the cause and manner of the victims’ deaths," a Knoxville Police department spokesperson said in a press release. "The incident is believed to be domestic related and not connected to any other recent incidents in Knoxville."

