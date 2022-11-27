Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Is Not Coming Back to the Patriots
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jeff Howe kicked the hornets' nest by suggesting Tom Brady could maybe return to the New England Patriots this offseason once he hits free agency. The article in question here, titled "Brady to Patriots? Rodgers to Jets? Let’s explore what could be another wild NFL offseason at QB," is not based on Howe's insider reporting. It is not sourced. It is a speculative article whose sole purpose is to break down the juiciest end possibilities for this offseason's crop of high-profile quarterbacks.
3 quick Detroit Lions fixes to make team a legit NFL Playoff contender
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a narrow loss to
NFL Playoff Projection: How many NFC East teams will make it? At least 3 are likely
When you project what the NFL's playoff field will look like at the end of Week 18 — which we'll be doing for the rest of the season — it becomes clear that the NFC East is going to get at least three teams. Maybe four, depending on if you think the Seattle Seahawks can rebound.
NFL games today: Bills vs Patriots opens Week 13 slate on Thursday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Vikings' Patrick Peterson rips into Kyler Murray after Cardinals' latest loss
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson didn't hold back when speaking about his former teammate, Kyler Murray, after the Arizona Cardinals' loss on Sunday.
4 tasks New York Giants must complete to reach playoffs
No matter what happens in the final six games of the season, the first year of the Joe Schoen and
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Seahawks are -230 on the moneyline in the game. The Rams are +195. The over/under for the game is set...
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings can clinch in Week 13
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
NFL power rankings, Week 13: Giants down to No. 14 in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (16) Are the Giants in a simple slump … or is this an overachieving team coming down to Earth? It’s a fair question after a 28-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys at Jerrah World, New York’s second consecutive defeat. The 7-2 start to the season afforded Brian Daboll’s team wiggle room, but the pressure will be on with a pair of matchups with the surging Commanders in the next three weeks. Injuries have thinned a roster that wasn’t deep to begin with, and Saquon Barkley has cooled off after an MVP-level beginning to the year. We’re about to enter gut check time for Big Blue.
Eagles, Vikings can clinch playoff spots this week
Clinching a spot in the playoffs is a realistic possibility for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings entering Week 13.
