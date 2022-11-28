ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Opponent Lookahead: Where Purdue ranks statistically

A Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff seeding is on the line as Michigan faces Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. Here's a look at where the Boilermakers stack up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com. Offense. Points per game: 66th (28.6) Rushing yards per...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Notre Dame looks like team that was promised in blowout of Michigan State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — So this is how it was supposed to look all along. All those preseason promises about how far this Notre Dame men’s team could go – would go – seemed to go up in smoke on Friday against an average St. Bonaventure team in Elmont, N.Y. It was ND’s first loss after five uninspiring victories.
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

Miami flips four-star DE Collins Acheampong from Michigan

Relationships were the most important thing for Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Collins Acheampong throughout his recruitment, and despite getting injured, Miami never backed off of him. That loyalty to Acheampong ended with a flip to the Hurricanes on Tuesday, backing off of his Michigan commitment that...
ANN ARBOR, MI

