$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
10 Best Places To Buy A Christmas Tree In NYC This Year
Now that it’s officially December and NYC is in full holiday mode, it’s time to start thinking about where to buy your Christmas tree this year! And we know that there’s a million things to do in the city right now, but the sooner you think about your tree, the better. Whether you’re spending your first holiday in NYC or are in need of somewhere new to get your festive fixture, we’ve got you covered. These are some of the best places and options of where to buy a Christmas tree in NYC this year! A post shared by SoHo Trees (@sohotrees)
Shop From 50 Local Black-Owned Brands At This Brooklyn Holiday Pop-Up
For two weekends this December, Black-Owned Brooklyn is hosting their very own holiday pop-up, featuring 50 local Black-owned brands for visitors to peruse when doing their holiday shopping. The Jummy’s Picks Holiday Pop-Up will transform a 30,000 square-foot Atlantic Center storefront on December 10-11 and December 17-18 into the ultimate holiday market. Vendors will be selling everything from apparel and accessories to home decor to wellness and beauty products. Some of the vendors include: And, of course, there will be tons of tasty nibbles along the way and relaxing lounge areas to take a load off once your shopping bags get too heavy.
You Can Take Your Christmas Card Photo At The Queen Of Christmas’ NYC Penthouse
You heard that right! The Queen of Christmas, Miss Mariah Carey, is opening her NYC penthouse for those looking to have the ultimate Christmas-themed photoshoot! Hosted by Booking.com, the event, dubbed “Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City,” will allow two lucky fans to snap their Christmas card photos in Carey’s decorated penthouse before being treated to a three-night stay at the Plaza Hotel, a cocktail hour, tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All” concert, and a curated itinerary of activities planned by the Queen of Christmas herself. A signed copy of Carey’s new holiday book “The Christmas...
NYC Is In Search Of A ‘Rat Czar’ With A ‘Virulent Vehemence For Vermin’
However, it’s a war that feels almost impossible to win as the city’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade and reports expect NYC to end 2022 with more rat sightings as compared to last year. New trash rules proposed back in October of this year called to push back trash takeout four hours in an effort to reduce the amount of time trash sits on sidewalks, reducing food for rats and improving cleanliness. And now, Mayor Adams is calling for backup. This past Wednesday, November 30, the city published a job listing for a Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.
We’re Leaving Our Secret NYC Stamp Of Approval At These Local Businesses
At Secret NYC, we’re a team of passionate New Yorkers (spread out across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens) who are constantly exploring what the city has to offer across the five boroughs. From checking out the newest openings to discovering under-the-radar spots and businesses, we’re on an endless journey to bring you the best insider tips, plans and inspiration in New York City. And now, we’re making it a whole lot easier! We’re launching a new ongoing project and leaving our mark on every corner of the city! From restaurants to bars and exhibits to bookstores, we’re giving our Secret NYC stamp of approval on all of our favorite local businesses across NYC that you can support. So on your next stroll out and about, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for bright yellow stickers decorating business window fronts. If you spot our Secret NYC stamp of approval you’ll be sure to know that it’s a must-visit destination. We started out small by our office in SoHo and spots near home, but stay tuned as we add more to our list and expand to all NYC neighborhoods.
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
Brooklyn Has Just Received Its First LGBTQ+ Landmark
The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) recently designated the Lesbian Herstory Archives an official landmark, making history as becoming Brooklyn’s first LGTBQ+ landmark! The building, which is located within the Park Slope Historic District, has been the home to the nation’s oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical material since 1991. “The lesbian community has played an immeasurable role in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and will forever be a vital piece of NYC’s past, present, and future,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “By designating the Lesbian Herstory Archives we pay tribute to this vital part of our collective history. This landmark reflects the incredible stories of lesbians, who, against all odds, fought for and achieved the equality and acceptance they deserved.” Founded in 1974 by activists Joan Nestle, Deborah Edel, and others, the Lesbian Herstory Archives began as a grass-roots attempt to end the silence around lesbian history and to create a physical archive for study, analysis, and community gathering. Archives date back to the 1950s and include everything from periodicals and audio-visual materials to files on lesbian activist and community groups.
Watch Central Park Light Up Tonight As Christmas Tree Flotillas Glide Across The Water
Year after year we come to see that there’s truly no shortage of holiday events that take place around NYC. From tree lightings to holiday markets to gorgeous light displays, the city is truly the best place to be during the holiday season. And later tonight, on Thursday, December 1, all are invited to celebrate the 26th Annual Holiday Lighting in Central Park! Meet Santa and his friends, join along in singing carols on the Plaza, and warm up with some hot cocoa (which will be much needed on a chilly day like today), along with a ton of festive holiday activities. Then, after the sun goes down, watch as the Harlem Meer lights up with tons of sparkling Christmas tree flotillas gliding across the water!
Eater
Upscale Harlem Restaurant Is Back Open After Losing ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Robbery
Harlem’s acclaimed Reverence, a tasting menu restaurant that temporarily closed after being vandalized earlier this month, is back open. In an interview with owner PIX11, owner Russell Jackson, a former contestant on “Iron Chef America,” says that an unidentified burglar entered his restaurant on the morning of November 5 and made off with computer equipment that he says is worth “thousands of dollars.” Since the restaurant reopened, Jackson launched a GoFundMe to help defray losses from the burglary.
brickunderground.com
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 Million
NY's wealthiest woman has given away hundreds of millions of dollars to deserving individuals and causes.Photo byKoch Foundation. Julia Koch has been making headlines lately for her philanthropy after being identified as New York’s wealthiest woman. In 1996, Julia married Charles Koch, former chairmen and CEO of Koch industries. Charles passed away in 2019 and left his wife billions.
Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’
Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”. Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27. “As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been...
15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Subway Surfing, Falling Off Train
A 15-year-old boy who was subway surfing in Brooklyn died after falling off the train.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Graveyard Under New York City’s Washington Square Park
In this short video from YouTuber Urbanist: Exploring Cities, learn a little bit about the old potters field underneath Washington Square Park, and the estimated 20,000 remains which are still there. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
NYC DOT Proposes New Two-Way Bike Boulevard On Broadway
In recent years, NYC Department of Transportation (DOC) has been prioritizing the reduction of personal car ownership under the Adam’s Administration’s. Such efforts intend to transform NYC into a more sustainable and efficient “megacity” in terms of transportation. Back in August Manhattan Borough President, Mark D. Levine proposed a two-way bike lane on the West Side Highway and now a bike boulevard might be coming to Broadway, per suggestion of another new proposal for 2023 projects put out by the DOT. The “two-way bike boulevard” would connect Madison Square to Herald Square. The idea was shared at the Car-Free Megacities Conference with transportation leaders from London and Paris. Additional bike lane expansion plans as stated in the press release and discussed at the conference include:
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
Bushwick resident says mice have infested her home for over 6 months
Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez and other elected officials have been trying to hold NYCHA accountable on behalf of dozens of tenants from the Bushwick Houses that say their apartment conditions are unbearable.
Man, 19, stabbed in LI Taco Bell parking lot
A Suffolk County man stabbed another man in a Taco Bell parking lot Thursday night.
