NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news
Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Bengals Add Two Players to Practice Squad, Including Speedy Wide Receiver
Cincinnati had two open spots on their practice squad before the additions
KRDO
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith updated Pitts’ status after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee. Pitts was hurt in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears and placed on injured reserve amid reports that he sustained a torn MCL. Smith said Pitts is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season. Pitts was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, but he had just 28 receptions for 356 yards and two TDs this season.
Yardbarker
Titans' Mike Vrabel: Controversial penalty vs. Bengals was right call
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn't blame officials regarding a controversial late penalty in what became Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "Any time you do that, that’s going to be a penalty," Vrabel said Monday about Tennessee's Kevin Strong earning an unnecessary roughness foul, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "We have to be careful. They’re only looking for certain things. Make sure you don’t cover him up and make sure you don’t have the appearance of hitting him in the head or neck."
KRDO
Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost to the Indianapolis Colts at home. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference. He said not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments. Coach Josh McDaniels’ job status was called into question. But the Raiders responded with road victories against Denver and Seattle. At 4-7, Las Vegas remains well out of playoff position, but the team is coming together behind Carr and running back Josh Jacobs.
Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 13: Two New Faces Make List Following Win Over Titans
Cincinnati is 7-4 following their win in Tennessee
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Others
Cincinnati's offense could get a boost this week
How do the Titans do against their former stars?
Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. I could probably just type "A.J. Brown" 250 times and y'all...
Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans
Cincinnati is 7-4 on the season
Watch: Bengals Star Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup
The Bengals battle the Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
ACC Wins Final Edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Recapping the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Names 3 Who 'Stepped Up' Without TE Kyle Pitts
With Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts out due to a knee injury, the Atlanta Falcons needed contributions from a variety of sources Sunday against the Washington Commanders, and quarterback Marcus Mariota revealed three players who took their game to another level.
KRDO
White Sox round out coaching staff under new manager Grifol
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have rounded out their coaching staff under new manager Pedro Grifol, hiring José Castro as their hitting coach and Eddie Rodriguez as third base coach. They also announced Chris Johnson as assistant hitting coach, Mike Tosar as major league fielding coordinator and Geoff Head is senior director of sports performance. Daryl Boston returns as first base coach. Castro spent the past eight seasons as Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach and was part of a staff that helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. The 63-year-old Rodriguez has 40 years of professional coaching experience, the past three as Kansas City’s minor-league field coordinator. He was the Royals’ third-base coach from 2011-13.
