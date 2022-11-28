ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
CINCINNATI, OH
KRDO

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith updated Pitts’ status after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee. Pitts was hurt in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears and placed on injured reserve amid reports that he sustained a torn MCL. Smith said Pitts is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season. Pitts was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, but he had just 28 receptions for 356 yards and two TDs this season.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Titans' Mike Vrabel: Controversial penalty vs. Bengals was right call

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn't blame officials regarding a controversial late penalty in what became Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "Any time you do that, that’s going to be a penalty," Vrabel said Monday about Tennessee's Kevin Strong earning an unnecessary roughness foul, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "We have to be careful. They’re only looking for certain things. Make sure you don’t cover him up and make sure you don’t have the appearance of hitting him in the head or neck."
NASHVILLE, TN
KRDO

Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost to the Indianapolis Colts at home. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference. He said not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments. Coach Josh McDaniels’ job status was called into question. But the Raiders responded with road victories against Denver and Seattle. At 4-7, Las Vegas remains well out of playoff position, but the team is coming together behind Carr and running back Josh Jacobs.
The Tennessean

How do the Titans do against their former stars?

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. I could probably just type "A.J. Brown" 250 times and y'all...
KRDO

White Sox round out coaching staff under new manager Grifol

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have rounded out their coaching staff under new manager Pedro Grifol, hiring José Castro as their hitting coach and Eddie Rodriguez as third base coach. They also announced Chris Johnson as assistant hitting coach, Mike Tosar as major league fielding coordinator and Geoff Head is senior director of sports performance. Daryl Boston returns as first base coach. Castro spent the past eight seasons as Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach and was part of a staff that helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series. The 63-year-old Rodriguez has 40 years of professional coaching experience, the past three as Kansas City’s minor-league field coordinator. He was the Royals’ third-base coach from 2011-13.
CHICAGO, IL

