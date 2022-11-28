ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

KROC News

BCA ID’s Deputy in Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has released the identity of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a 24-year-old man following a crash and altercation near Red Wing on November 22. A news release says Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown has been placed on standard paid administrative lead....
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KROC News

Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KROC News

Crash On I-90 Involving Semi Injures Austin Man

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on I-90 in Freeborn County involving a semi-truck sent an Austin man to a hospital Friday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Chevy SUV, driven by 74-year-old Terry Falch, and a semi, operated by 44-year-old Nicholas Dallman of Wells, collided as the two vehicles were heading west less than five miles west of Albert Lea. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges

(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
WINONA, MN
Advocate

Man Pulls Gun at Historic Gay Bar, Threatens Employees and Patrons

Police in Minnesota arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun and made threatening remarks at a historic gay bar this week. Conell Walter Harris, 31, was taken into custody at the 19 Bar in Minneapolis late Monday evening and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
