MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO