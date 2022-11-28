Read full article on original website
Emergency Response Team Makes Arrest, Seizes Drugs and Firearms in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona County Emergency Response Team arrested a Winona man Friday as the result of a search warrant issued as part of a narcotics investigation. The Winona Police Department said in a news release that officers brought 24-year-old Antoine Davis into custody at a residence in...
KIMT
Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash. The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
BCA ID’s Deputy in Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has released the identity of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot a 24-year-old man following a crash and altercation near Red Wing on November 22. A news release says Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown has been placed on standard paid administrative lead....
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
KAAL-TV
Alleged catalytic converter thief re-arrested, held on $100K bail
(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man previously arrested for the 2021 theft of more than $40,000 in catalytic converters struck a plea deal in 2022 and was released on probation. Shawn Clement, 36, was re-arrested for violating probation and is currently being held on $100,000 bail at...
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
fox9.com
Hennepin Co. deputies warn about scammers calling residents pretending to be law enforcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone calls from individuals pretending to be law enforcement officers demanding money. Tonight, a reminder from authorities: "Cops don't call for cash." "We get these scams in kind of waves," said Lt. Erik McKloskey with the Hennepin...
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
Crash On I-90 Involving Semi Injures Austin Man
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on I-90 in Freeborn County involving a semi-truck sent an Austin man to a hospital Friday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Chevy SUV, driven by 74-year-old Terry Falch, and a semi, operated by 44-year-old Nicholas Dallman of Wells, collided as the two vehicles were heading west less than five miles west of Albert Lea. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m.
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Man charged with assault in connection to fight, shooting involving sheriff's deputy
RED WING, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 22, 2022. Prosecutors say a man shot by a Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy during a confrontation last week in Red Wing has been formally charged. A criminal complaint filed in district court on...
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
winonaradio.com
Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges
(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
fox9.com
Golden Valley Police officer terminated after independent investigation into alleged misconduct
Following a months-long investigation, the city of Golden Valley is releasing the results of an independent report detailing numerous violations of data practices laws and offensive statements made within the police department. The investigation was launched as the city was in the midst of hiring a new police chief earlier this year.
Advocate
Man Pulls Gun at Historic Gay Bar, Threatens Employees and Patrons
Police in Minnesota arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun and made threatening remarks at a historic gay bar this week. Conell Walter Harris, 31, was taken into custody at the 19 Bar in Minneapolis late Monday evening and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.
