Read full article on original website
Mister Swanson
2d ago
NJ wastes too much time on bureaucratic crap rather than letting the market flourish. That's market economies for you.
Reply
2
Related
njbmagazine.com
CarePlus NJ Founder to Retire, Next Generation of Leadership Announced
Care Plus NJ, Inc., the Paramus-based pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, has announced that Joe Masciandaro, founder, president and CEO of CarePlus NJ since 1978, will retire from the organization. After a rigorous national search, the CarePlus NJ Board of Trustees has selected Brigitte Johnson, Esq. to serve as the new president/CEO, effective Jan. 2.
njbmagazine.com
ResearchwithNJ.com Expands Access to University Research Undertakings
The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) today announced the expansion of ResearchwithNJ.com to provide local, national, and international innovation communities with insight into groundbreaking research being conducted at five New Jersey universities – Montclair State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT); Princeton University; Rowan University; and Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. The Commission also announced that it has taken over management of the portal from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) due to its close ties to both the startup and academic communities.
njbmagazine.com
Focus NJ Launches Economic Dashboard
In times of economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever for policymakers and thought leaders to have access to reliable, real-time economic data. That’s why Focus NJ recently launched a new, interactive economic tracking dashboard to provide easy access to this key information. In the past, our team...
NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.
Outstanding New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best By Major Publication
There will always be a little disagreement when any expert named the best restaurant in New Jersey, no matter what type of restaurant is in the spotlight. This time it's a major website naming New Jersey's best traditional restaurant. The major website we are talking about here is among the...
Lawmakers eye plan for simple threat that kills 600 a year in NJ
TRENTON – With the number of deaths caused by falls in New Jersey up nearly 50% over the past decade, state lawmakers are considering spending nearly $12 million on a prevention program. Falls are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury among those 60 and older in New...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
njbmagazine.com
February 2023 Special Section – Anniversary Milestones
We are inviting companies celebrating their anniversaries in 2023 to run a company profile in the February Issue. Use this profile to market your organization to a key audience of 93,000* business and government leaders, who want to know what makes your company a success. Learn more (PDF)…. NEW 2023...
njbmagazine.com
MidAtlantic Engineering Partners Opens 2 New Offices in NJ
MidAtlantic Engineering Partners, a civil, environmental, and marine engineering and surveying firm, has opened two additional New Jersey office locations, in Morristown and Mt. Laurel. MidAtlantic Engineering Partners also maintains offices in Wall Township, Newark, and Media, Pennsylvania. MidAtlantic Engineering Partners is led by founding principals Louis Zuegner and William...
njbmagazine.com
NJBIA’s 64th Annual Business Outlook Survey: Inflated Costs, Deflated Hopes
Affordability may have been all the talk in Trenton a year ago. However, in the face of virtually no recent policies to reduce costs for New Jersey businesses and record-setting inflation in 2022, that buzz has been all but a bust. In NJBIA’s 64th annual Business Outlook Survey, an overwhelming...
Are you getting a 9% raise Jan. 1? NJ minimum wage workers are (Opinion)
It would be a whopper of a raise for most people. Nearly 9%. I bet you’re not starting off the new year with such a bump. But minimum wage workers are. The current minimum wage of $13 per hour increases on Jan. 1, 2023 to $14.13 per hour. Under the Murphy administration plan it will soon max out at $15.
roi-nj.com
Staff burnout, worse customer service, lost revenue: Poll shows impact of hiring challenges
Nearly 1 in 3 admitted customer service suffered, and 3 in 5 said their staff was more stressed, leading to greater turnover. Almost half said it resulted in lost revenue. The hiring challenges that seemingly every company in New Jersey is facing still persist today. The impact of that challenges was spelled out in the New Jersey Business & Industry Assocation’s 64th annual Business Outlook survey, which was released Monday morning.
Trailblazing deputy chief becomes New Jersey's highest-ranking female fire officer
"I am no longer the young girl who sought to change a century of outdated tradition." A pioneer firefighter in Jersey City made history once again.
trentondaily.com
NJ Department of Treasury Announces Extended Deadline for ANCHOR Program
With skyrocketing prices all around, New Jersey families need relief now more than ever. Thankfully, with the ANCHOR program, families from all across the State can now access the help they need to manage the rising cost of living. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury recently announced that they...
One Of The Best Hotels In New Jersey Is Right By The Jersey Shore
Traveling can be a pain, but when you're staying in one of the best hotels in the state it makes it a little easier right?. New Jersey of course sees its fair share of travelers. From beach bums to business meetings and due to our being sandwiched between New York...
New Jersey’s parent uprising is a huge win for you (Opinion)
The Red Wave that was so quickly dismissed by the media and the establishment politicos in New Jersey and across the country fails to recognize what actually happened during the November 2022 elections. First of all, as I wrote in the days following the Election, the "Trump Factor" was wildly...
NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible
New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
N.J. reports 976 COVID cases, 10 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 976 COVID-19 cases and 10 confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate remains steady below the key benchmark that indicates cases are on the decline. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90 as of Monday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication...
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
N.J. may soon set standards for students to learn how to separate fact from fiction on social media
With the internet and social media now firmly established as dominant places to get news and info, New Jersey may soon create standards for students in all grades to learn how to discern trustworthy sources, conduct research using facts and data, and avoid misinformation. Though Garden State schools already have...
Comments / 4