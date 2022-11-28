The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT) today announced the expansion of ResearchwithNJ.com to provide local, national, and international innovation communities with insight into groundbreaking research being conducted at five New Jersey universities – Montclair State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT); Princeton University; Rowan University; and Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. The Commission also announced that it has taken over management of the portal from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) due to its close ties to both the startup and academic communities.

2 DAYS AGO