Sturgeon Bay, WI

doorcountydailynews.com

Felhofer named new CEO for Door County YMCA

A familiar face will take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Door County YMCA. Tonya Felhofer has been named the permanent CEO and will assume her new duties next Monday, December 5th. Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and, for the last year,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sister Bay Marina Committee May Turn Off Spigot

Should water access at the Sister Bay Marina be the exclusive domain of boat owners?. That’s the discussion the village’s Marina Committee had Nov. 16, when it went into closed session to review commercial-vendor contract proposals and emerged to announce that it is considering giving vendors the boot.
SISTER BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Shelters busy heading into the holiday season

Your new best friend may be waiting for you at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Like many animal shelters across the country, the Wisconsin Humane Society has plenty of dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and more in search of their forever homes. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society said last month that there were a lot of reasons why they have over 1,000 animals in their care across their five shelters in Wisconsin, including their facility in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Utilities Begins Community Solar Program

Manitowoc Public Utilities is getting into the solar business with the Community Solar Program. “What we are going to do is, work with a developer to build a one thousand kilowatt solar facility in the City,” David England a Power Supply Analyst with MPU told Seehafer News. There is...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Area Shipwreck Gets National Recognition

TOWN OF MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin shipwreck has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The wreck of the Sidney O. Neff was added to the register Nov. 7. This follows listing on the State Register of Historic Places in September. Since 1939, the...
MARINETTE, WI
seehafernews.com

New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc

A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Keep Sister Bay Marina Public

I AM WRITING TO YOU FROM THE CHICAGO AREA. AS A REGULAR VISITOR OF SISTER BAY AND LONGTIME SEA LOVER, I WANT TO EXPRESS MY STRONG OPPOSITION TO THE PRIVATIZATION OF SISTER BAY MARINA THAT WILL DIRECTLY IMPACT MYSELF AND THOUSANDS OF OTHERS WHO GO TO SISTER BAY EVERY SEASON TO ENJOY WATER ACTIVITIES AND THE LOCAL ECONOMY.
SISTER BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Malfunction closes Michigan Street Bridge UPDATE: Bridge reopens

You can only use two of the three bridges going through Sturgeon Bay this morning (Thursday). The Sturgeon Bay Police Department posted just after 8 a.m. this morning that the Michigan Street Bridge is closed due to it being stuck in the open position. No other information as to why the bridge is stuck was shared, but the Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are aware of the problem.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

New Construction in Your Town

Nearly all of the county’s 19 municipalities, plus the County of Door, were finalizing their 2023 budgets and tax levies in November. One number that had a large impact on next year’s property-tax bill was the 2021 net new construction that’s calculated by the state for all taxing authorities.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business

A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84

OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
OCONTO, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
GREEN BAY, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Bailey remembers Christmastime for upcoming holiday tour

Former Vic Ferrari frontman and current STEEM vocalist Michael Bailey loves a good Christmas song, and he hopes you do too, for at least one night in Sturgeon Bay. Bailey and fellow STEEM collaborator Steve March-Torme return to eleven venues across the state for their second run “For Kids From 1 to 92” holiday tour. Last year’s tour featured the debut of the pair’s Christmas song “I Remember Christmastime.” It is a song of profound importance for Bailey, who wrote it in the thick of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic when people were not sure what the holidays would look like that winter. Like other great Christmas songs, Bailey believes it carries a lot of heart.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

AP, IB programs helping students prepare for college

There are multiple reasons why taking Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) courses may benefit your students at home. The AP and IB programs allow students to participate in college-level coursework and potentially earn post-secondary school credits through testing. While the closest IB programs are in Green Bay, many of the high schools in Door and Kewaunee counties offer multiple AP courses covering subject areas like English, history, and science. Students that get a score of three or better on an AP test and four or five on an IB test could receive college credit, allowing them to forgo the class once they move on to a university. According to USA Today Network-Wisconsin data, the $97 price to take and pass an AP test is 10 to 15 percent of the investment of a three-credit course at a state university like UW-Green Bay or UW-Madison and two percent of a class at a private school like Marquette or St. Norbert. Luxemburg-Casco Principal Troy Haws and Academic Counselor Lindsay Allen say for many of their students, it is also about the rigors of the course that simulate the college experience.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

