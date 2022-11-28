Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Felhofer named new CEO for Door County YMCA
A familiar face will take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Door County YMCA. Tonya Felhofer has been named the permanent CEO and will assume her new duties next Monday, December 5th. Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and, for the last year,...
Door County Pulse
Sister Bay Marina Committee May Turn Off Spigot
Should water access at the Sister Bay Marina be the exclusive domain of boat owners?. That’s the discussion the village’s Marina Committee had Nov. 16, when it went into closed session to review commercial-vendor contract proposals and emerged to announce that it is considering giving vendors the boot.
doorcountydailynews.com
Shelters busy heading into the holiday season
Your new best friend may be waiting for you at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Like many animal shelters across the country, the Wisconsin Humane Society has plenty of dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and more in search of their forever homes. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society said last month that there were a lot of reasons why they have over 1,000 animals in their care across their five shelters in Wisconsin, including their facility in Door County.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Begins Community Solar Program
Manitowoc Public Utilities is getting into the solar business with the Community Solar Program. “What we are going to do is, work with a developer to build a one thousand kilowatt solar facility in the City,” David England a Power Supply Analyst with MPU told Seehafer News. There is...
wearegreenbay.com
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
94.3 Jack FM
Area Shipwreck Gets National Recognition
TOWN OF MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin shipwreck has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The wreck of the Sidney O. Neff was added to the register Nov. 7. This follows listing on the State Register of Historic Places in September. Since 1939, the...
seehafernews.com
New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc
A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
doorcountydailynews.com
Keep Sister Bay Marina Public
I AM WRITING TO YOU FROM THE CHICAGO AREA. AS A REGULAR VISITOR OF SISTER BAY AND LONGTIME SEA LOVER, I WANT TO EXPRESS MY STRONG OPPOSITION TO THE PRIVATIZATION OF SISTER BAY MARINA THAT WILL DIRECTLY IMPACT MYSELF AND THOUSANDS OF OTHERS WHO GO TO SISTER BAY EVERY SEASON TO ENJOY WATER ACTIVITIES AND THE LOCAL ECONOMY.
doorcountydailynews.com
Malfunction closes Michigan Street Bridge UPDATE: Bridge reopens
You can only use two of the three bridges going through Sturgeon Bay this morning (Thursday). The Sturgeon Bay Police Department posted just after 8 a.m. this morning that the Michigan Street Bridge is closed due to it being stuck in the open position. No other information as to why the bridge is stuck was shared, but the Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are aware of the problem.
Here's what happening in Green Bay this weekend of Dec. 2, 2022
There's so many fun things you can do in Green Bay this weekend of December 2nd, no matter your age.
Door County Pulse
New Construction in Your Town
Nearly all of the county’s 19 municipalities, plus the County of Door, were finalizing their 2023 budgets and tax levies in November. One number that had a large impact on next year’s property-tax bill was the 2021 net new construction that’s calculated by the state for all taxing authorities.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business
A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
Fox11online.com
Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84
OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
WBAY Green Bay
Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
doorcountydailynews.com
Bailey remembers Christmastime for upcoming holiday tour
Former Vic Ferrari frontman and current STEEM vocalist Michael Bailey loves a good Christmas song, and he hopes you do too, for at least one night in Sturgeon Bay. Bailey and fellow STEEM collaborator Steve March-Torme return to eleven venues across the state for their second run “For Kids From 1 to 92” holiday tour. Last year’s tour featured the debut of the pair’s Christmas song “I Remember Christmastime.” It is a song of profound importance for Bailey, who wrote it in the thick of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic when people were not sure what the holidays would look like that winter. Like other great Christmas songs, Bailey believes it carries a lot of heart.
doorcountydailynews.com
AP, IB programs helping students prepare for college
There are multiple reasons why taking Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) courses may benefit your students at home. The AP and IB programs allow students to participate in college-level coursework and potentially earn post-secondary school credits through testing. While the closest IB programs are in Green Bay, many of the high schools in Door and Kewaunee counties offer multiple AP courses covering subject areas like English, history, and science. Students that get a score of three or better on an AP test and four or five on an IB test could receive college credit, allowing them to forgo the class once they move on to a university. According to USA Today Network-Wisconsin data, the $97 price to take and pass an AP test is 10 to 15 percent of the investment of a three-credit course at a state university like UW-Green Bay or UW-Madison and two percent of a class at a private school like Marquette or St. Norbert. Luxemburg-Casco Principal Troy Haws and Academic Counselor Lindsay Allen say for many of their students, it is also about the rigors of the course that simulate the college experience.
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
