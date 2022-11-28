There are multiple reasons why taking Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) courses may benefit your students at home. The AP and IB programs allow students to participate in college-level coursework and potentially earn post-secondary school credits through testing. While the closest IB programs are in Green Bay, many of the high schools in Door and Kewaunee counties offer multiple AP courses covering subject areas like English, history, and science. Students that get a score of three or better on an AP test and four or five on an IB test could receive college credit, allowing them to forgo the class once they move on to a university. According to USA Today Network-Wisconsin data, the $97 price to take and pass an AP test is 10 to 15 percent of the investment of a three-credit course at a state university like UW-Green Bay or UW-Madison and two percent of a class at a private school like Marquette or St. Norbert. Luxemburg-Casco Principal Troy Haws and Academic Counselor Lindsay Allen say for many of their students, it is also about the rigors of the course that simulate the college experience.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO