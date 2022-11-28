Read full article on original website
Related
stocktonsentinel.com
Thomas Ray Hammersmith
Thomas Ray Hammersmith, age 50, Hutchinson, passed away November 22, 2022. He was born August 5, 1972, in Plainville, to Alfred “Al” and Mary (Hammerschmidt) Hammersmith. Tom graduated from Ellinwood High School in 1991 and received his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University. He was a gifted graphic designer and artist, who had a vision for anything creative.
stocktonsentinel.com
Kansas Klips
MARION — A 16-year-old boy from Hillsboro was pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area about two miles southeast of Marion, for a report of a crash. When officials arrived, they said they found Seth Mader, 16, of Hillsboro, had been driving a Yamaha ATV west on 170th St. when he failed to negotiate the curve of the road. KHP indicated that the ATV left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.According to officials, Mader was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. (SalinaPost.com)
Comments / 0