Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Equity Metals boosts indicated silver resources by 297% at the Silver Queen project in BC
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that the MRE update features a significant increase in contained silver...
kitco.com
Zijin says brine evaporation has begun at its 3Q lithium project in Argentina
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that brine was injected into the pond, initiating brine evaporation one...
kitco.com
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
kitco.com
Bitcoin holds above $17K as U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the surprise jobs data, traditional markets oscillated between small gains and slight losses on...
kitco.com
American Lithium increases indicated LCE resources 129% at Tonopah project
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that measured and indicated lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resources increased by 64% to 8.83 Mt...
kitco.com
Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800
After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
kitco.com
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
kitco.com
'Very significant to the bottom line' - FPX Nickel's Martin Turenne on updated resource estimate
(Kitco News) - FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate in November. Last month CEO Martin Turenne spoke to Kitco Mining at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. FPX Nickel (TSX-V: FPX) is a Vancouver-based junior nickel mining company advancing the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. FPX...
kitco.com
SolGold completes $50 million royalty financing with Osisko
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that Osisko has been granted a 0.6% royalty interest to be...
kitco.com
HSBC cutting 200 senior operations managers in global cost drive -sources
HONG KONG/LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is cutting as many as 15% of its 2,000 senior operations managers worldwide, as it attempts to streamline its management ranks and reduce costs, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The global job cuts at the London-headquartered bank will fall...
kitco.com
UK's FTSE 100 index closes flat, logs third-straight weekly gain
Dec 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index was subdued on Friday as gains in financials and consumer staple stocks were offset by losses in oil majors BP and Shell, and stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data also depressed sentiment after a strong week. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed flat. It rose...
kitco.com
Growing gold footprint to 1 to 5 million ounces - Heliostar Metals
Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR). Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
kitco.com
Will $1,800 bring the gold bulls back? Analysts look for follow-through buying next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Analysts said they are anxious to see if the precious metal can attract some follow-through buying next week...
kitco.com
Dollar General cuts annual profit view as costs surge
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) cut its annual profit forecast on Thursday after it missed estimates for quarterly earnings, signaling rampant cost pressures were weighing on the discount store chain's margins, sending its shares down 6% premarket. Freight, labor and other supply chain-related costs have jumped for...
kitco.com
U.S. banks profits rise in 3rd quarter, despite warning signs -FDIC
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. banks reported a 3.2% rise in third-quarter net income from a year earlier, but an uptick in early delinquency and higher unrealized losses with securities may reduce future profits, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Thursday. Jointly, banks posted $71.7 billion...
kitco.com
Wesdome declares commercial production at the Kiena gold mine in Quebec
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press release, the company said that the commissioning of the paste fill plant has progressed well...
kitco.com
Returning to Alaska's first underground gold mine - Heliostar Metals' Unga project
(Kitco News) - Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR). Last month Funk spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Funk is the CEO of Heliostar. Heliostar is focused on its Unga project, a 250-square-km land package...
kitco.com
SBF is a 'pawn', 'someone above' may be controlling him - Mark Yusko
Guest(s): Mark Yusko Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer, Morgan Creek Capital Management. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
Comments / 0