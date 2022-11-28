Read full article on original website
EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Saturday, 3 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.534% up from its 52-week low and 7.146% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
USD/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.1032% for the last session’s close. At 18:17 EST on Thursday, 1 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.227% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.96 and 2.203% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
HANG SENG INDEX Went Up By Over 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 18.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,702.83. Whether you are an investor or a financial professional, you might wonder whether the Hang Seng Index is a good investment. The Hang Seng is a market-capitalization-weighted stock-market index that measures the performance of the Hong Kong stock market. The index consists of 50 large and liquid companies. It is designed to capture the leadership of the Hong Kong stock market.
USD/CHF Down Momentum: 0.858% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.8581% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Thursday, 1 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.139% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.95 and 1.833% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.95.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,359.89. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 58725118, 83.43% below its average volume of...
Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.74% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:53 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,053.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1107, 99.99% below its average volume of 12333604433.3. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
Aspen Group Already 18% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 18.14% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.38, 90.53% under its 52-week high of $4.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 3.05% to $0.38. NASDAQ rose...
USD/JPY Remains Above The Mid-138.00s. However, USD Is Still Softer: (USDJPY) Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY fails to capitalise on the modest intraday rise on Wednesday. It faces rejection at 139.00. The spot prices fell to an all-time low in the European early session but managed to rebound above the mid-138.00s within the hour. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar is still...
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Bulls Celebrate A 0.6770 Rise At An 11-week High : (AUDUSD) Up Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6810 going into the European session on Thursday, having risen to their highest level since September 13, earlier that day. FXStreet reported that the Aussie pair is in a three-day uptrend. Bulls are cheering the run-up above the down-sloping resistance line of mid-September as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Level (of the pair’s August and October upside), which lies around 0.6770.
NYSE Composite Jumps By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 1 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,842.67. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 33.91% up from its 52-week low and 5.29% down from its 52-week high.
In The Face Of Modest USD Weakness, GBP/USD Retakes 1.2000 Mark And Refreshes Its Daily High: (GBPUSD) 0.874% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pairing attracts some buyers and keeps its bid tone throughout the European session. The GBP/USD pair currently sits near its daily peak. Bulls are now trying to continue the momentum above the psychological 1.2000 mark. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar edged lower...
Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
Wingstop And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Douglas Emmett (DEI), Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM), Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sits Near Daily High, Around $1,755 Amid Weaker US Dollar: (GC) Is 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The gold price gains positive momentum on Tuesday, reversing the slide of more than one week from its high. The XAU/USD trades in the vicinity of the $1,755 area and maintains its bid tone as it heads into North American sessions. FXStreet confirmed that the US Dollar...
This AI Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Price Correctly For Southwestern Energy And Generac Holdlings
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 5.18% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $3.86, 82.37% under its 52-week high of $21.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) jumping 0.78% to $3.86. NASDAQ rose...
Comstock Resources And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Comstock Resources (CRK), The Lovesac Company (LOVE), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
