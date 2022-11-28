(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 18.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,702.83. Whether you are an investor or a financial professional, you might wonder whether the Hang Seng Index is a good investment. The Hang Seng is a market-capitalization-weighted stock-market index that measures the performance of the Hong Kong stock market. The index consists of 50 large and liquid companies. It is designed to capture the leadership of the Hong Kong stock market.

