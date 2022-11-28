Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Went Up By Over 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 18.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,702.83. Whether you are an investor or a financial professional, you might wonder whether the Hang Seng Index is a good investment. The Hang Seng is a market-capitalization-weighted stock-market index that measures the performance of the Hong Kong stock market. The index consists of 50 large and liquid companies. It is designed to capture the leadership of the Hong Kong stock market.
via.news
GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.69% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Saturday, 3 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.17. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.796% up from its 52-week low and 4.365% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.1032% for the last session’s close. At 18:17 EST on Thursday, 1 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.227% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.96 and 2.203% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
via.news
USD/CHF Down Momentum: 0.858% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.8581% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Thursday, 1 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.139% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.95 and 1.833% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.95.
via.news
CBOE Falls By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.6% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, CBOE (VIX) is $19.84. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.31% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.31 and 12.33% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.63.
via.news
NYSE Composite Jumps By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 1 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,842.67. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 33.91% up from its 52-week low and 5.29% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/JPY Remains Above The Mid-138.00s. However, USD Is Still Softer: (USDJPY) Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY fails to capitalise on the modest intraday rise on Wednesday. It faces rejection at 139.00. The spot prices fell to an all-time low in the European early session but managed to rebound above the mid-138.00s within the hour. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar is still...
via.news
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 12% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 12.8% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Lumber (LBS) is $402.50. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 195, 99.99% below its average volume of 22236822.3. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Bulls Celebrate A 0.6770 Rise At An 11-week High : (AUDUSD) Up Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6810 going into the European session on Thursday, having risen to their highest level since September 13, earlier that day. FXStreet reported that the Aussie pair is in a three-day uptrend. Bulls are cheering the run-up above the down-sloping resistance line of mid-September as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Level (of the pair’s August and October upside), which lies around 0.6770.
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,942.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1939, 99.99% below its average volume of 5736711431.61. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Check-Cap Ltd. And Baudax Bio On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Check-Cap Ltd., Conformis, and Cemtrex. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEKZ) 0.05...
via.news
Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Tesla And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Tesla (TSLA), Jiayin Group (JFIN), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
In The Face Of Modest USD Weakness, GBP/USD Retakes 1.2000 Mark And Refreshes Its Daily High: (GBPUSD) 0.874% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pairing attracts some buyers and keeps its bid tone throughout the European session. The GBP/USD pair currently sits near its daily peak. Bulls are now trying to continue the momentum above the psychological 1.2000 mark. FXStreet reports that the US Dollar edged lower...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Fastly Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Fastly‘s pre-market value is already 4.47% down. Fastly’s last close was $10.06, 84.3% below its 52-week high of $64.07. The last session, NYSE ended with Fastly (FSLY) jumping 4.14% to $10.06. NYSE dropped 0.12% to $15,761.12,...
via.news
EUR/JPY Falls Below 143.80 Due To Eurozone Inflation Slowdown And Hawkish ECB Betting: (EURJPY) Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 143.80 in the early Asian session. The cross is displaying a sideways auction profile in a 143.50-143.80 range after a perpendicular decline on Wednesday. A sheer fall in the cross was backed by a decline in the headline Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and an increment in the German Unemployment Rate.
via.news
Aspen Group Already 18% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 18.14% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.38, 90.53% under its 52-week high of $4.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 3.05% to $0.38. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Western Asset High Income Fund II, Putnam High Income Securities Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX), Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF), MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) 5.07 0.78%...
Comments / 0