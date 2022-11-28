ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Went Up By Over 18% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 18.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,702.83. Whether you are an investor or a financial professional, you might wonder whether the Hang Seng Index is a good investment. The Hang Seng is a market-capitalization-weighted stock-market index that measures the performance of the Hong Kong stock market. The index consists of 50 large and liquid companies. It is designed to capture the leadership of the Hong Kong stock market.
via.news

GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.69% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Saturday, 3 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.17. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.796% up from its 52-week low and 4.365% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.1032% for the last session’s close. At 18:17 EST on Thursday, 1 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.227% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.96 and 2.203% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
via.news

USD/CHF Down Momentum: 0.858% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.8581% for the last session’s close. At 17:06 EST on Thursday, 1 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.139% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.95 and 1.833% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.95.
via.news

CBOE Falls By 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.6% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Thursday, 1 December, CBOE (VIX) is $19.84. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.31% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.31 and 12.33% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.63.
via.news

NYSE Composite Jumps By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 7.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Thursday, 1 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,842.67. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 33.91% up from its 52-week low and 5.29% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 12% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 12.8% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Lumber (LBS) is $402.50. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 195, 99.99% below its average volume of 22236822.3. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Bulls Celebrate A 0.6770 Rise At An 11-week High : (AUDUSD) Up Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6810 going into the European session on Thursday, having risen to their highest level since September 13, earlier that day. FXStreet reported that the Aussie pair is in a three-day uptrend. Bulls are cheering the run-up above the down-sloping resistance line of mid-September as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Level (of the pair’s August and October upside), which lies around 0.6770.
via.news

Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Thursday, 1 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,942.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1939, 99.99% below its average volume of 5736711431.61. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Fastly Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Fastly‘s pre-market value is already 4.47% down. Fastly’s last close was $10.06, 84.3% below its 52-week high of $64.07. The last session, NYSE ended with Fastly (FSLY) jumping 4.14% to $10.06. NYSE dropped 0.12% to $15,761.12,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

EUR/JPY Falls Below 143.80 Due To Eurozone Inflation Slowdown And Hawkish ECB Betting: (EURJPY) Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – The EUR/JPY pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 143.80 in the early Asian session. The cross is displaying a sideways auction profile in a 143.50-143.80 range after a perpendicular decline on Wednesday. A sheer fall in the cross was backed by a decline in the headline Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and an increment in the German Unemployment Rate.
via.news

Aspen Group Already 18% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 18.14% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.38, 90.53% under its 52-week high of $4.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 3.05% to $0.38. NASDAQ rose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy