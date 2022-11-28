Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Lars von Trier: I Could ‘Live with Not Doing More Movies’ Amid Parkinson’s Diagnosis
Lars von Trier is not melancholic about the state of his career after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The “Melancholia” auteur opened up about his next projects since revisiting his cult favorite ’90s series “The Kingdom” with new season “The Kingdom Exodus.” “I don’t have this idea that there’s a film I haven’t made yet that has to be made, right now,” von Trier told The New Yorker. “Also, because of this Parkinson’s I’ve picked up, I could live with not doing more films.” The director added, “I’m very aware of the risk of doing what I call old-man films. These are the...
Disney+ Already Working on Next ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Film
Disney+ has been busy promoting its big-budget shows based on popular IP like Marvel, Star Wars, and many more. Of course, the family-friendly company has not been wasting any time to also focus on some iconic stories for its younger streaming audience. Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney has made its way to the streaming service Disney+ as an animated film in 2021.
Midnight Club co-creator Mike Flanagan criticises Netflix’s ‘very disappointing’ cancellation news
Mike Flanagan has expressed his “disappointment” with Netflix’s latest cancellation.The writer-director, who is known for his horror output, including Doctor Strange, has made projects for the streaming service since 2016.These included TV shows The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.It was announced on Thursday (1 December) that Flanagan’s production company, Intrepid, had jumped from Netflix to Amazon Studios.The following day (2 December), Netflix announced the cancellation of Flanagan’s most recent series, teen horror show The Midnight Club, less than two months after its debut. He co-created the series, which was based on the...
Ang Lee to Direct Brue Lee Biopic Starring Mason Lee
Director Ang Lee is set to direct his son, Mason Lee, in a Bruce Lee biopic. The news was announced by Deadline with the outline noting Lee will portray in Bruce Lee for Sony’s 3000 Pictures. The script is currently being written by Dan Futterman (Capote). Futterman takes over screenwriting duties from Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower who have all worked on previous iterations of the script.
‘Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal’ in Development for a Feature Film
The next adaptation of a Garth Ennis work is officially well into development. Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal is currently being developed as a feature film at AWA Studios. The studio will be teaming up with LuckyChap Entertainment (Barbie, Promising Young Woman, I, Tonya) to produce the film. Catya McMullen is attached to adapt the screenplay and respected franchise-film director Ruben Fleischer (Uncharted, Venom, Zombieland I & II) is signed on to direct.
Star Wars Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs in ‘Andor’
Luthen Rael’s Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest was a key location in the first season of Andor, serving as a front for Rael’s work with the Rebellion. Though its true purpose was to serve as a meeting place for fellow Rebels like Mon Mothma, Rael was all about keeping up appearances and had some incredible and rare pieces in his gallery. During the season, fans believed they peeped quite a few interesting artifacts in Rael’s collection and now the official Star Wars Twitter account has unveiled some of the goodies stashed away in the store!
CCXP: Marvel Studios Unveils Official Synopsis of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Marvel Studios pulled no punches at CCXP 2022 in Bravil, unveiling the first public look at 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Long-Rumored ‘Scarlet Witch’ Spinoff Not Happening After All
There have been rumors after rumors on Wanda Maximoff getting her own project at some point. WandaVision was Marvel Studios’ first venture into Disney+ and has seemingly spawned two spinoffs with Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the recently reported Vision Quest. Yet, according to The DisInsider’s latest Rumor of the Week–this time shared via an article rather then their usual podcast–it seems that the long-rumored Scarlet Witch spinoff project is not currently in any form of development.
CCXP: First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Offers First Look at Lylla
If there ever was a character that has been long-rumored to join Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was Lylla. Ever since the first hint dropped that the project would focus more on Rocket and his past, the concept of his soulmate making her live-action debut seemed to be a logical addition to James Gunn‘s final ride with the characters. While her exact role is uncertain, the first trailer has finally trailer dropped during CCXP with a first look at what Gunn has to offer.
Marvel Studios Debuts New Trailers for ‘Quantumania’, ‘Guardians’ and ‘Loki’ at APAC Showcase 2022
If fans were wondering what they might expect at CCXP in Brazil this weekend, Marvel Studios seems to have given them a pretty big hint. Disney had a major presentation at the APAC Showcase 2022 in Singapore and while it wasn’t solely focused on Marvel Studios, the presentation gave fans in attendance a first look at 2023’s Phase 5 projects.
‘We Were Liars’ Series Adaptation Set at Amazon
Back in July, it was revealed that Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) had teamed with Universal Television to adapt a trio of novels from bestselling author, E. Lockhart. One of the titles Plec had optioned was We Were Liars, which she’ll be adapting for the small screen with Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico). Now, it looks like the series has found a home with Deadline reporting Amazon has picked up the series.
REVIEW: ‘Willow’
In 1972 when George Lucas first dreamt up what would eventually become the 1988 film Willow, the foundation of the story was the idea of propping up, in Lucas’ words, “a little guy against the system.” As a fantasy adventure releasing in the wake of giants such as House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Willow, the Disney Plus streaming series that serves as a legacy sequel to the film, is certainly just as Lucas conceived it. Not nearly as hotly anticipated as House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power, Willow comes to the party as an overlooked underdog that might seem to find itself facing a steep climb to success in comparison to those powerhouses. 50 years later, Willow remains exactly what Lucas envisioned it to be. While it takes a beat to prove its worth and is certainly not made to appeal to the same audience as the House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power, the elements of Willow coalesce into a fun, heavily 80’s-inspired series that finds its own way in the epic fantasy genre.
CONFIRMED: Michael Gandolfini Boards ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
A day after rumors circulated that Michael Gandolfini had joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again, the news has been confirmed by Deadline. At the time of the rumor, we speculated that the actor could potentially be playing an up-and-coming mafioso, as his character was described as “an ambitious and earnest risk-taker with a very Staten Island-esque persona.” Unfortunately, Deadline was unable to reveal much else regarding his role, although they did suggest his character’s name might be Liam.
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Adds to Season 2 Cast
Season 2 of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has added seven new cast members. The streamer announced on Thursday that Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen “Zates” Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) have all joined the series for Season 2. As of now, it’s unknown which roles they’ll be playing. Also joining the cast for Season 2 is Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) who will take over the role of Adar from Joseph Mawle this season.
‘Twisted Metal’ Producer Promises “Balls-out Fun and Craziness”
Video games are once again all the rage and Peacock, one of the many new streaming services trying to put their name on the map, has been inspired to tackle an unlikely adaptation. They are set to bring the iconic Twisted Metal games eries to life, and it seems that they’re take will be strongly inspired by Zombieland due to the adaptation also being written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.
