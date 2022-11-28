Beaverton students win 1st District Congressional App Challenge

Three eighth-graders created an app using state crash data to help bicyclists reach their destinations more safely.

Safely biking along Oregon streets is a top priority for the group of Beaverton School District eighth-graders who won Oregon's 1st District Congressional App Challenge this month.

Stoller middle schoolers Nivedha Sathish Kumar and Sahana Muthaiya and Tumwater middle schooler Anusha Jeyakumar developed a phone application called BikeBetter that shows where crashes have occurred on city streets and where cyclists should exercise extra caution, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici's office.

"Having the knowledge on where bike crashes have occurred in the past alerts bikers to be more cautious in these crash zones and leads them to choose safer bike paths," Jeyakumar said in the video presentation available online . "This data-driven traffic safety approach will let bikers ride more safely."

The students used Oregon Department of Transportation data to create a heat map of crashes over the last 13 years along a route to a destination that the app user inputs.

Five of the last six winners of the app challenge in the 1st Congressional District — an annual tradition organized by Bonamici's office — were Beaverton students.

The nationwide app challenge is an annual event for school-age children across the U.S. to try their hand at computer science skills.

The winning apps from across the country will be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building and on the House of Representatives website.

The runners up this year were a group of high schoolers from Sunset High School and Westview High School.

Tai Wong, King Hey Chan, Jonathan Hu and Anderson Men created the app aimed at helping students with ADHD or procrastination issues track deadlines and assignments through notifications and music, according to the press release.

Bonamici has participated in the Congressional App Challenge every year since its inception in 2015. Since then, it has grown to include Oregon's 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th districts, as well as students in countless other districts across the country.

A longtime proponent of arts and science, Bonamici is the founder and co-chair of the federal caucus supporting science, technology, engineering, arts and math.