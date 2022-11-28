Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours
There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
Owensboro, KY Singer Featured in Beautiful Dolly Parton Tribute Video
It seems Dolly Parton is perpetually in the news. Just a couple of weeks ago, she was gifted $100 million dollars by Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder basically told her to allocate the money to her favorite charities and causes. If you're familiar with Dolly Parton's selfless philanthropy, you know she'll do just that.
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
Christmas is Heading to Henderson With a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2nd
Christmas in Henderson will officially kick off this weekend!. There is always something so special about Christmas time. Whether you're a big fan of the holiday or not, it is always cool to see homes and public spaces all lit up. Every year one of my favorite things to do is fill up a thermos with hot chocolate or mulled cider (depending on how prepared I am) and hit the road one evening with Christmas music playing, to drive around and see the gorgeous lights. Don't forget to swing by downtown Henderson to see their gorgeous lights too!
14news.com
Food truck park coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See Incredible Photos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky
Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
Evansville Women Impress with Meticulous Gingerbread on Food Network Holiday Baking Championship
I am basically a professional Food Network viewer. Seriously, it is usually on at least one television in my house or I'm watching it on my phone. But surprisingly, I don't usually watch the baking competitions and holiday specials. Today, I made the exception by watching Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
What sugary secret is hiding in Atkinson Park?
Candy Canes are waiting to be found in Atkinson Park! Calling all children, the city of Henderson Parks & Recreation Department invites you to come search for the hidden canes... For free!
evansvilleliving.com
A Warrior for Warrick County
Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
Indiana Couple Wants to Help Residents in Assisted Living Facility Feel the Love of Christmas
When you get older, it should be a time to enjoy your life after you have spent a lifetime working so hard. But, for too many, the silver years are a lonely and isolated time, especially during the holidays. I see it when I go visit my dad at the...
Kids Can Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo
Animals, and Santa? Sounds like the perfect event for kids. On Evansville's west side sits Mesker Park Zoo. Ever since I was a kid I can remember my excitement about going to the zoo and seeing all of the animals. There's something super special about seeing animals at the zoo that I would normally never have the chance to see in person. Now that I have a son of my own, I love getting to share my love of animals with him, by taking him to the zoo. Now you can experience the zoo in a Christmassy setting when the jolly man in red comes to breakfast at the zoo!
Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive
Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
Demolition City Roller Derby Is Looking for New Skaters
Grab some skates (and a mouth guard!) The Demolition City Roller Derby is looking for new recruits - skaters, referees, and non-skating officials too. Before you think this is only for the ladies, let me go ahead and tell you that recruitment is open to everyone. Demolition City Roller Derby is open to all.
Mysterious package delivered to Evansville Police Department
UPDATE (12/01/2022): The Evansville Police Department has posted an update revealing the contents of the box. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A package made a long journey across the Midwest and is now in the hands of the Evansville Police Department. Officers say the mysterious package, which was sent from Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, […]
103GBF
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0