WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
abc57.com
Silver Alert cancelled for Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. - The Statewide Silver Alert for Garvin Roberson has been cancelled. ABC57 News is working to learn more about the cancellation.
hometownnewsnow.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a homicide that took place during the early morning hours today. At around 12:55am, police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East 10th Street in response to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a male lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries along with a female victim who had also been shot. Both subjects were transported to Franciscan Health, where the male subject was later pronounced deceased.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
abc57.com
“This is a search and rescue,” Mayor Rod Roberson says about search for missing brother
ELKHART, Ind. – Just before 5:00p on Monday, Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for seventy-year-old Garvin Roberson—Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s older brother, and a beloved figure in Elkhart. “People know him as Coach Garvin or his students know him as Mr. Roberson, and there’s so...
One dead after 3-vehicle crash involving semi in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and four others injured Friday, Dec. 2 in crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. on M-60 at Anderson Road. An investigation found Sarah Proctor, 41 from Mishawaka,...
95.3 MNC
INDOT asks for public input on U.S. 30, 31 improvements
If you live in northern Indiana or use U.S. 30 or 31, you’re being asked how you believe the Indiana Dept. of Transportation can help improve those routes. In a public meeting designed to get input Wednesday, people discussed the possibility of more turn signals or noise barriers, and whether U.S. 30 could become a freeway.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
abc57.com
Neighborhood SWAT Standoff Update
Police released more information about a SWAT standoff in a South Bend neighborhood. Thursday night, the street was lined with police cars as officers responded to a report of an assault and a possible shooting. Now, the South Bend police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. It all started...
WNDU
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from South Bend. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Arianna Rizzo has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. She is 5′3″, 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 1 hour ago. Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case,...
casscountyonline.com
Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing
Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
abc57.com
Reported shooting leads to SWAT-involved standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault and possible shooting, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers found an injured female upon arriving at the Lafayette Falls Subdivision. She was transported to...
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
