Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Charleston City Paper
Celebrate 70 years of cold beer at Gene’s Haufbrau Saturday
Gene’s Haufbrau surpasses a major milestone on Saturday — its 70th anniversary. To celebrate seven decades of serving cold beer and top-quality bar food, Gene’s will host a 21-and-older anniversary party Saturday with bar specials all day and live music by party band High Five in the evening.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurant in South Carolina
- Whenever you think about going to a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are several places you can go to. Whether you're looking for something in the Myrtle Beach area or something on Hilton Head Island, you can find what you're looking for. Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton.
Three new restaurants serving Summerville customers in the former Sticky Fingers building
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Sticky Fingers restaurant is finding new life in Summerville. The building on Main Street now offers three different new restaurants in one location. You’ll find Azul Mexican restaurant at the front of the building, Kairos Mediterranean is located at the back, and right between you’ll find a new local […]
live5news.com
Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
Fire lit the Wednesday evening sky as a Johns Island construction site on Maybank Highway was engulfed in flames. Several crews of firefighters responded to the massive fire of an apartment complex that was under construction, according to WCSC. No one received major injuries. Firefighters arrived on the scene to...
German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
counton2.com
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston. Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston. Family alleges abuse at Dorchester County care facility. Family alleges abuse at Dorchester County care facility. Lowcountry businesses participating in Cyber Monday. Lowcountry Jewish community pays respects to Holocaust …. News 2...
live5news.com
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August. Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says. Coardes does...
NCPD seized nearly four dozen illegally carried guns in November
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday announced the seizure of nearly four dozen guns last month as they work to curb gun violence in the area. According to NCPD, officers seized 46 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of November. The seizures resulted in 42 arrests. NCPD […]
WMBF
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
Man shot while driving in South Carolina, deputies say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened shortly before 7 p.m. while the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road toward Kiawah Island. The man told deputies that a […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
Charleston man, 89, arrested after pointing gun at wife’s head
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities have arrested an 89-year-old man on domestic violence charges after he reportedly pointed a gun at his wife’s head. Lee McCaskill is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to […]
counton2.com
Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
counton2.com
NCPD investigating bank robbery on Montague Ave
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery. According to NCPD, the suspect walked in to the CPM Federal Credit Union on Montague Avenue shortly before 1:20 p.m. and passed the note to a teller demanding money. The suspect...
live5news.com
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
cbs17
Woman airlifted to trauma center after fall from deer stand in SC
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Saturday after she fell approximately 15 feet from a deer stand. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue located the woman on the ground around 5:50 p.m. about a quarter-mile in the woods off Pine Grove Road, west of Walterboro. She...
Coroner ID’s man found dead after fleeing from police, driving into Ashley River
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man who drove a stolen vehicle into the Ashley River Friday has been identified. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Say’Von Wright, of Ladson, who was found dead after drowning in the Ashley River. On Friday, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Wando Woods neighborhood around […]
abcnews4.com
Juvenile shot at North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reported a juvenile was shot at a North Charleston apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said the incident occurred at 8182 Windsor Hill Boulevard. The victim was shot in "a lower extremity," according to DCSO. The juvenile's...
Missing 12 year old found safe, police say
UPDATE: Police say the juvenile has been found safe. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile. Police said Scott Collin Treadaway, 12, was last seen Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. on Pearl Avenue. Treadaway is described as 4’10”, 100 lbs, and has […]
