Charleston City Paper

Celebrate 70 years of cold beer at Gene’s Haufbrau Saturday

Gene’s Haufbrau surpasses a major milestone on Saturday — its 70th anniversary. To celebrate seven decades of serving cold beer and top-quality bar food, Gene’s will host a 21-and-older anniversary party Saturday with bar specials all day and live music by party band High Five in the evening.
CHARLESTON, SC
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurant in South Carolina

- Whenever you think about going to a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are several places you can go to. Whether you're looking for something in the Myrtle Beach area or something on Hilton Head Island, you can find what you're looking for. Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston

Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston. Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston. Family alleges abuse at Dorchester County care facility. Family alleges abuse at Dorchester County care facility. Lowcountry businesses participating in Cyber Monday. Lowcountry Jewish community pays respects to Holocaust …. News 2...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has not been seen since August. Naikeish Coardes, 39, is believed to have last been seen in the Ladson Road area weeks ago, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says. Coardes does...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Man shot while driving in South Carolina, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened shortly before 7 p.m. while the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road toward Kiawah Island. The man told deputies that a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston man, 89, arrested after pointing gun at wife’s head

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities have arrested an 89-year-old man on domestic violence charges after he reportedly pointed a gun at his wife’s head. Lee McCaskill is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating bank robbery on Montague Ave

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery. According to NCPD, the suspect walked in to the CPM Federal Credit Union on Montague Avenue shortly before 1:20 p.m. and passed the note to a teller demanding money. The suspect...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Woman airlifted to trauma center after fall from deer stand in SC

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Saturday after she fell approximately 15 feet from a deer stand. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue located the woman on the ground around 5:50 p.m. about a quarter-mile in the woods off Pine Grove Road, west of Walterboro. She...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Missing 12 year old found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say the juvenile has been found safe. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile. Police said Scott Collin Treadaway, 12, was last seen Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. on Pearl Avenue. Treadaway is described as 4’10”, 100 lbs, and has […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

