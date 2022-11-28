Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry. Personnel NBA Appoints New Chief People Officer The NBA has named Sabrina Ellis as its new chief people officer. Ellis will begin on Jan. 17 and will report to NBA President, Administration Kyle Cavanaugh. In this role, Ellis will oversee all aspects of the league’s global human resources strategy, including compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, and learning and leadership development. With a focus on global best practices and inclusion, she will also build, implement and drive engagement initiatives that address workforce culture and attract a globally diverse...

