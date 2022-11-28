Read full article on original website
Mayfield falls 14-13 in state title game
The Beechwood Tigers held off the Mayfield Cardinals 14-13 in a hard-fought defensive battle at windy Kroger Field in Lexington to lay claim to the Class 2A state title on Friday. Neither team scored until Beechwood drew first blood with a touchdown at the 8:21 mark in the second quarter....
Mayfield High School STLP Teams advance to state competition
Two Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) teams who competed at virtual regionals have advanced to the state level competition. The teams had to choose a project that addresses a problem or challenge in their school or community, justify why they chose this particular problem, and address how they will use technology to help solve this problem.
Car hits horse and buggy in Trigg County, 2 hurt
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. The Trigg County Sheriff's office said a car driven by Robbie Cain of Princeton struck a horse and buggy near the intersection of Kentucky 128. WKDZ reported that...
Fredonia crash injures Princeton man
A Princeton man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Fredonia early Thursday morning. Caldwell County deputies said 20-year old Ethan Rickards was on KY 91 in Fredonia when his vehicle left the road and struck a sign in the parking lot of a local business. Rickards was transported a...
Plans revealed to complete I-69 from Mayfield to Fulton
Plans are in place to upgrade the final 21 miles of the Purchase Parkway to become I-69 by the end of 2024. Governor Beshear announced details during his Team Kentucky update to expand I-69 from Mayfield to the Tennessee line at Fulton. Drivers will start to see construction signs in...
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
New 4-lane section open along Blandville Road
Work has been completed along a new 4-lane section of US 62/Blandville Road in western McCracken County. The extension of the existing 4-lane runs from Olivet Church Road to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance. The project included several intersections, two new bridges over Massac Creek,...
One dead in head-on Calloway County crash
A head-on crash on Wednesday night in Calloway County claimed the life of a Madisonville man. The crash occurred on KY 121 at Rob Mason Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Timothy E. Traylor was a passenger in a pickup driven by 29-year-old Colby A. Traylor of Calvert City. They were traveling south on KY 121 when a northbound SUV driven by 21-year-old Huskey C. Hutch of Paducah reportedly ran up behind a vehicle pulling a trailer with no tail lights.
Missing Marshall County man located
The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest
A traffic stop Friday ended with the arrest of a wanted fugitive. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday with the passenger identified as Nichole D Stewart of Brookport, Illinois. Stewart had a felony warrant out of Illinois and McCracken County. In the course...
Entries sought in Paducah Christmas tree decorating contest
Paducah Parks and Recreation has begun this year's Christmas Tree decorating contest. Between now and December 15, snap a picture of your tree and submit it online here or email it to parkinfo@paducahky.gov . Include Christmas Tree Decorating Contest in the subject line. Limit one photo per family, must be...
Paducah man charged in sheriff's fentanyl trafficking operation
An ongoing investigation into fentanyl trafficking netted a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives stopped a vehicle on Adams Street as a part of their operation. Police located 29-year-old Georcel Ankston inside the vehicle. Ankston was arrested and a search warrant was obtained for his home. The search reportedly uncovered...
