KOST Los Angeles (103.5) will devote 12 hours of programming to Giving Tuesday tomorrow, highlighting patient stories of hope and healing in a partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Ellen K, morning host at the iHeartMedia AC and her co-host Ryan Manno will anchor the broadcast from 6am-6pm along with fellow KOST personalities Kari Steele and Sandy Stec.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO