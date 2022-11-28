Read full article on original website
Ellen K To Anchor 12 Hours Of KOST Programming For Giving Tuesday.
KOST Los Angeles (103.5) will devote 12 hours of programming to Giving Tuesday tomorrow, highlighting patient stories of hope and healing in a partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Ellen K, morning host at the iHeartMedia AC and her co-host Ryan Manno will anchor the broadcast from 6am-6pm along with fellow KOST personalities Kari Steele and Sandy Stec.
