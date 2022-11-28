Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Indy Defeats Caney In Season Opener
Full court pressure defense was the difference maker, as the Independence Bulldogs defeated the Caney Bull Pups 65-31 in season opening action Friday night. Easton Ewing (Indy) led all scorers with 20; Hayden Smith added 13, while Julian Camden added 12. For Caney, Ben Matthews led the way with nine,...
Watch: Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school
An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.
kggfradio.com
Christmas Parade Brings Crowds to Downtown Coffeyville
The crowds came out to downtown Coffeyville Friday night for the Annual Christmas parade. People lined 8th, Walnut and 9th Streets to see and grab candy from the over 80 entries in this year’s parade. In addition to Santa making an appearance at the end of the parade the Grinch seemed to almost steal the show with many of the parade entrants featuring the Grinch character.
kggfradio.com
Sharon K. (LeClair) Furnas Whited
Sharon K. (LeClair) Furnas Whited age 77 passed away on November 30, 2022, at CRMC in Coffeyville, Kansas. Sharon was born on August 9, 1945, to Leonard and Irene L. (Monty) LeClair in Coffeyville, Kansas. Sharon attended school in Coffeyville, completing her education at Pittsburg State University. In the 60’s...
kggfradio.com
Christmas on the Plaza Starts Tonight in Coffeyville
Christmas on the Plaza starts tonight in downtown Coffeyville. Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says there are events before and after the annual parade. The parade will be broadcast on KQQF 98.9 as well as Facebook Live. Westbrook says shops featuring items from local vendors will be open after the parade as well.
kggfradio.com
Three New CFD Firefighters Receive Badges
The Coffeyville Fire Department has three new firefighters. Andrew Hobbs, joined by his fiance Savannah, Brennan Harp, joined by his wife Kristi and their kids, and Alex Wharry, joined by her fiance Briston, completed the badging ceremony at the Coffeyville fire station. All firefighters are moving on from being probationary firefighters after making it off of their recent one-year probationary period.
kggfradio.com
Poet Laureate to Speak at ICC Graduation
A Kansas Poet Laureate is set to speak at the Independence Community College Graduation. ICC's Fall Commencement Ceremony is on Tuesday in the William Inge Theatre. The ceremony will start at 6:00pm and admission is free. This year’s Honorary Speaker is Kansas's 7th Poet Laurete, Huascar Medina who is an author and editor. Medina is the creator and host of Kansas is Lit on 785live.com and is the Lit Editor for seveneightfive magazine. Medina has published two books of poetry, Un Mango Grows in Kansas and How to Hang the Moon.
kggfradio.com
Independence Annual Coat Drive Seeking Donations
The Annual Coat Drive in Independence returns this holiday season, courtesy of Sherwin Williams. With the temperatures dropping across SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma, it becomes critical for people to have access to warm clothes. Independence Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Wilson says that donations will be given to numerous organizations during the winter months.
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
kggfradio.com
K-DOT Constuction Projects Approved
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for the latest state highway construction and maintenance projects. In Bourbon County, two bridges will be replaced, one located over Owl Creek on K-39, two miles east of the K-3 junction, and the other located over Paint Creek on K-3, just north of the Crawford County line.
Missouri men killed in Kansas Double Homicide; 3rd shooting victim critical
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Monday November 28, Baxter Springs Police responded to a residence, 2400 Lincoln Ave, regarding a shooting. Three men suffering gunshot wounds. “Two died of injuries on the scene,” Chief Brian Henderson states, the third victim rushed to a Joplin, Mo. hospital. | RELATED BREAKING NEWS >> Double Homicide in Baxter Springs, 3rd shooting victim rushed to...
kggfradio.com
Chetopa Woman Identified in Missouri Murder-Suicide
A Chetopa, Kanas woman is identified in a murder-suicide in southwest Missouri. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead at a residence west of Miller, Missouri earlier this week. An autopsy determined that 55 year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller suffered a single gunshot wound to...
kggfradio.com
Suspect in Baxter Springs Shooting Charged
The suspect in the Baxter Springs shooting has been charged. 41-year-old Kyle Butts has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Jail without bond. Autopsies are scheduled to take...
kggfradio.com
Indy City Payment Dropbox Relocating
The City of Independence is relocating its city payment drop box. In order to make way for continued renovation work at the 1916 City Hall property, early next week, the city’s payment drop box currently located on Myrtle Street will be permanently relocated. The new location will be inside the semi-circle drive at the entrance to the Independence Civic Center off Locust Street.
fourstateshomepage.com
BREAKING: Sheriff confirms shooting in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A shooting is under investigation in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves has confirmed a shooting has occurred. Baxter Springs Police Department is handling the investigation. Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office has been called to assist the scene. We have a crew on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Body of a 50-Year Old Man Found by Constructions Workers in Osage County
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday. According to Sheriff Eddie Virden, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area. The victim’s body has been sent to the...
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
kggfradio.com
Girard Fire Chief Resigns
The city of Girard has received a letter of resignation from the Fire Chief. According to KOAM News, Girard Fire Chief John Moutz, Jr. sent a letter to the city of Girard announcing his resignation citing differences in the management of the department with certain unnamed individuals in the city’s administrative roles. In his letter Chief Moutz, a nearly nine-year firefighter said it was an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside a majority of the employees that he worked with. The Chief went on to say he was offered a position that he could not pass up and that although he was heartbroken that he could no longer serve the citizens of his hometown, he was left with no choice.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to sell stolen trailer, Osage County deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Deputy Jared Minson was patrolling rural areas of the county on Tuesday. He says he spotted a vehicle that had a trailer attached to it. Minson said he contacted the vehicle's driver and determined the trailer had recently been stolen. The driver was...
