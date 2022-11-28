The city of Girard has received a letter of resignation from the Fire Chief. According to KOAM News, Girard Fire Chief John Moutz, Jr. sent a letter to the city of Girard announcing his resignation citing differences in the management of the department with certain unnamed individuals in the city’s administrative roles. In his letter Chief Moutz, a nearly nine-year firefighter said it was an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside a majority of the employees that he worked with. The Chief went on to say he was offered a position that he could not pass up and that although he was heartbroken that he could no longer serve the citizens of his hometown, he was left with no choice.

GIRARD, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO