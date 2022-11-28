Read full article on original website
NHL
BLOG: Lafferty Provided Team With Quickness Before Absence
In the last three games, the Blackhawks have continued to play without the help of Sam Lafferty on the team's penalty kill unit. While gone, the team has allowed only three goals to their opponents' power play units. Lafferty started the season off with seven points (3G, 4A) his first...
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
NHL
Pastrnak, Frederic Pace Bruins Past Colorado
"I just think we keep playing the right way and we're getting rewarded for it…Colorado's very depleted [by injuries], but still, it's a championship team and they know how to win," said coach Jim Montgomery. "I thought in the first period, there's a couple things they did that put us on our heels and Linus [Ullmark] was great in the first period.
NHL
Recap: Canes Extend Win Streak To Four In Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a fourth consecutive win Saturday night, taking a 4-2 victory from the Los Angeles Kings. It took the Canes just 4:01 to get the evening's scoring started, as Jordan Martinook provided Brady Skjei with a beautiful setup. Martinook, following up on his...
NHL
POST-GAME: Oilers come together to shut Canadiens down in third period
EDMONTON, AB - In a victory over the Montreal Canadiens that even included a three-goal second period for the Blue & Orange, buoyed by extended 5-on-3 time and a major cross-checking penalty to defenceman Joel Edmundson, the aspect of their game Head Coach Jay Woodcroft appreciated the most was how they finished.
NHL
20 Games and Counting ...
LANGLEY, BC -- Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus and his Western Hockey League Moose Jaw Warriors were in Langley to play the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night only to fall behind 4-2 in the third period. The Warriors had played the night before in Victoria and it showed in sluggish play. That halted when Firkus helped set up a goal at 11:35 of the third period to make it a one-goal game.
NHL
Neighbours assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 13 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Isles Pepper Preds, Lose 4-1
The Islanders register a season-high 49 shots on goal, but fall 4-1 The New York Islanders lost to the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Friday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders outshot the Predators 49 to 23, with 49 shots being a season-high for the team. Mathew Barzal scored the only goal for the Islanders on the power play, but it was not enough to counteracta three-point night from Matt Duchene (1G, 2A), as well as goals from Filip Forsberg (1G, 1A), Roman Josi (1G, 1A) and Mikael Granlund.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CAPITALS
FLAMES (10-10-3) vs. CAPITALS (10-11-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (17) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (25) Goals - Ovechkin...
NHL
SvoNotes: Signing reunites Gaudreau, Robinson families at NHL level
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. In the Blue Jackets home opener, the team was up 1-0 and looking for more when Eric Robinson had a golden scoring chance. Sean Kuraly hunted down a puck behind the net while Columbus was shorthanded and hit Robinson in...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Streak Ends at 7
Kraken can't overcome two early goals by Florida and young goalie Spencer Knight stopping 36 of 37 shots in 5-1 final. All good things do tend to come to an end. The Kraken's seven-game winning streak met such fate Saturday night with visiting Florida jumping on the backs of 21-year-old goalie Spencer Knight and offseason trade acquisition Matthew Tkachuk. Knight held off the Kraken, who outplayed the visitors in the second period while looking to come back from a two-goal deficit. Tkachuk logged a goal, two assists, and plenty of physicality to seal a 5-1 win.
NHL
'THE BACKBONE OF OUR TEAM'
The unequivocal, powerful words of a teammate can help galvanize a group. They echoed through the walls of the Scotiabank Saddledomne Friday, after one of their own unfairly shouldered the blame and offered one of the most blunt self-assessments you'll ever hear. 'Jacob Markstrom,' his teammates declared:. 'We've got your...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
Golden Knights Motor Past Red Wings with 4-1 Win
The Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1) used goals from four different players to claim a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-5) on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. For the second game in a row, Jack Eichel buried the game's first goal as he beat Ville Husso at 1:04 of the opening frame. Jonathan Marchessault doubled the lead with a power-play goal at 7:50 of the second before Oskar Sundqvist got the Red Wings on the board with a power-play goal of his own. Late in the period, Nicolas Roy sent Phil Kessel in on a breakaway and Kessel made no mistake as he put Vegas ahead, 3-1. Reilly Smith tacked on an empty-net goal in the third as the Golden Knights came away with the 4-1 victory.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Snap Eight-Game Losing Streak at Rangers
Patrick Kane recorded his 1,200th career point with an assist on Taylor Raddysh's goal in the third period. After suffering an eight-game losing streak going 0-7-1, the Blackhawks secured their first victory since Nov. 12 after beating the New York Rangers, 5-2. Chicago's point production stemmed from almost every line...
NHL
Sully Says: Team "Thrilled" for Kapanen
The Penguins carried their momentum from Thursday's emotional 4-3 win over Vegas into a resounding 6-2 victory over St. Louis on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. After scoring the game-winner against the Golden Knights, Kasperi Kapanen netted his second career hat trick. It's been thrilling to see the 26-year-old winger get rewarded after a tough stretch where he was a healthy scratch for nine of 10 games from Nov. 9-26.
NHL
All in the Details: A Closer Look at B's Winter Classic Jersey
BOSTON - With the Bruins' outdoor games piling up, so too are their specialty uniforms. With Boston set to take part in its fourth Discover NHL Winter Classic - and fifth-ever outdoor game - the Black & Gold were in need of yet another new sweater to don when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Peyton Krebs will join the lineup at forward in place of Vinnie Hinostroza and center a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, Don Granato announced. Krebs last played on November 23 against St. Louis. He has three assists in 17 games this season. --- The...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. CAPITALS
See some of the best pics from team photog Gerry Thomas. Flames score three in the third period as they beat Washington 5-2 One-and-oh in the Reverse Retro. Adam Ruzicka and Andrew Mangiapane scored 55 seconds apart in the third period with the Flames up 2-1 to salt it away, as the homeside skated to an impressive 5-2 victory over the visiting Capitals.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Lightning Strikes in Philly
The Flyers played a decent first period against Tampa Bay but weren't able to get anything going against them in the second frame in an eventual 4-1 setback. Nick Paul scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, with Steven Stamkos recording his 1000th career point with an assist on the second. Ross Colton scored with less than four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 3-0, and a fluky dump-in by Ian Cole hit the end boards and eluded Carter Hart in the third period. Travis Konecny returned to the lineup after missing six games and provided the Flyers' only tally with about 8 ½ minutes left in the game.
