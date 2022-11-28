Read full article on original website
Former WV Player of the Year in the Transfer Portal
Former 247Sports 3-star defensive back J.J. Roberts, a Gatorade State Player of the Year for West Virginia in 2019, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Roberts has spent the last three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The talented defensive back...
Bock: West Virginia’s Ceiling is How Far Their Depth Can Take Them
Throughout the first seven games of the season, it has been clear that West Virginia’s biggest strength is their depth. The bench, highlighted by Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague, has been the base point of high energy of each player that comes off the sidelines. The depth from WVU will take this team as far they’ll go.
West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
2023 Cincinnati Decommit Sets Official Visit to WVU
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
Pat McAfee Says Neal Brown is Going to Be Climbing Again Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia announced the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker and also revealed that head coach Neal Brown will be back to lead the Mountaineers in 2023. Today, Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, said today on his podcast that...
Charleston, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Local teams get send-offs to State Title games
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the best trip you can take as a high school football player--when you board the bus to your state championship game. The Ironton Tigers got a morning sendoff by students and fans and the community as they prepared to head to Canton Ohio. The undefeated Tigers will play fellow unbeaten South Range in the Division V title game Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Super Six Football: Patriots hope to stop Huskies, secure Class AA title
Wheeling – For the second consecutive year John H. Lilly has guided the Independence Patriots to Wheeling Island Stadium where they sit just one win away from football immortality. The last obstacle? A Herbert Hoover team many expected to contend for a spot in the title game but ultimately...
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
Man in West Virginia allegedly held gun to women’s head at Speedway gas station
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is […]
New business moving into former Pike Street Kroger location
The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.
