Famed actor Jason Momoa is in hot water with Hawaiian farmers. The Aquaman star has reportedly annoyed farmers because of his latest project, “Chief of War.”. According to reports, the upcoming limited Apple TV+ series has forced the farmer’s market to stay closed for the first two Saturdays in December. The new historical drama started production last week. As for Momoa, he acts as the show’s main character, co-creator, and executive producer.
Dwayne Johnson has righted a childhood wrong by buying every Snickers bar from a store he says he used to steal from regularly. The actor lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, during his childhood. While there, he apparently made a habit of stealing a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 store ahead of his workout session. In a video posted to social media on Monday (28 September), Johnson explained his actions and his decision to make up for it now.“I have been waiting decades to do what I've been getting ready to do now,” the actor said from outside the shop.Continuing...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Drake has released three albums in 2021 and 2022: 'Certified Lover Boy,' 'Honestly, Nevermind,' and 'Her Loss.' He says the three projects form a trilogy and tell a story.
HAWAII – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a few chocolate skeletons in his closet that he was looking to get rid of. On Sunday, The Rock made his way back to a familiar 7-11 in Hawaii. He said he used to stop there every day when he was 14 before he went to the gym to grab a Snickers bar. He never bought one because he didn’t have the money, so he stole them.
In recent years, content creatures have ventured beyond their dedicated home studios to... recording in their cars. Yep, you heard that right – and chances are, you would've come across many along the way. While it might feel relevant for car experts or 'gearheads' to offer candid takes in such a setting, there appears to be an unspoken shift from homes-to-car filming for social media influencers. But, why? The phenomenon certainly isn't new with YouTube first bringing the 'vlog' to life in the early 2000s.Even TV shows have witnessed the strange allure around 'car creating', with James Corden and...
