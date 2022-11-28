Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
inkfreenews.com
Gaye Merlee Fry
Gaye Merlee Fry, 77, Wabash, died at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born May 21, 1945. Gaye married Samuel Joseph Fry on Nov. 25, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, David Samuel Fry, Marion, Martha Marie...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Judith Dietz — PENDING
Judith Dietz, 74, rural Leesburg, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in her residence in Leesburg. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home in Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Patsy L. Brown
Patsy L. Brown, 86, Rochester, died at 3:02 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born May 27, 1936. On Sept. 9, 1956, she married Bill E. Brown, and he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Kathy Smith, Rochester, Bill (Brenda) Brown, Sharpsville...
inkfreenews.com
Susan Foegley
Susan Foegley, 63, Warsaw, died peacefully Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is resting with her Savior Jesus Christ after a four-and-a-half-year journey with cancer. Susan was born March 6, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, to Merl and Arlene King. She grew up in Goshen, and graduated from Elkhart...
inkfreenews.com
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
inkfreenews.com
Virginia A. Forte
Virginia Ann (Getha) Forte, 85, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born March 15, 1937. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to Dennis D. Forte, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon R.) Forte, Mishawaka, Dennis (Sharon...
inkfreenews.com
Joan Willard — UPDATED
Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born Feb. 7, 1931. On Feb. 25, 1949, she married Robert Willard, who preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Robert) Williamson, Homosassa, Fla. and Carol Ann (Brent Rose) Carpenter, North Webster; one son, Charles Willard, Milford; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Krista Dawn Hudkins
Krista Dawn Hudkins 48, Rochester, died at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born Feb. 18, 1974. Survivors include her children, Allison (Alec) Descoteaux, Rochester and Brendan (Patience) Hudkins, Argos; two grandchildren; father, Jim Riegle, Brook; and siblings, Mike Riegle, Rochester, Tracey (K.C.) Riegle, Rochester and Steve (Jessica) Riegle, Indianapolis.
inkfreenews.com
Michael A. Bryant
Michael A. Bryant, 67, Plymouth, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michael was born Jan. 6, 1955. He married Sharon in 1977; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son, Jonathan Bryant, Plymouth; and his three grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Mock — UPDATED
Larry Mock, 84, Syracuse, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart. He married Susan Kay Darr on Dec. 6, 1958; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his three children, Bryan Mock, Wichita, Kan., Amy (James) Weeber, Goshen and Laura (Lowell Stahlhut) Mock, Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Johnson — PENDING
Bonnie Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
John Coy — UPDATED
John Coy, 70, Syracuse, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born May 14, 1952. On Dec. 23, 1976, Jon married Jennifer Glon; she survives in Syracuse. He is also survived by one son, Matthew Coy, Syracuse; two daughters, Darcey Vilamaa, Warsaw and Aubrey Coy, Syracuse; and six grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Kendall Gene Anglemyer
Kendall Gene Anglemyer, 63, Osceola, died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Osceola. Kendall was born Dec. 6, 1958. On May 26, 1979, Kendall married Davona Hoke; she survives in Osceola. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anglemyer Nappanee; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter;...
inkfreenews.com
Matthew R. Haroulakis
Matthew R. Haroulakis, 37, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview North Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Matthew was born Feb. 25, 1985, Leominster, Mass., to Richard and Ann (Creighbaum) Jensen. He was a resident of the area since 2000 and lived several locations during his military career. He worked for LaSalle Bristol in Elkhart in the human resources department in addition to his military positions. He graduated from Triton High School in 2003, then he went on to get his master’s degree in business administration from Bethel College and Midwest Horse Shoeing School in Macomb, Ill. He loved his family. He was an artist, horse fairer and a great metal worker, and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was also an outdoorsman.
inkfreenews.com
Mark Peterson
Mark A. Peterson, 66, Lucerne, formerly of Monterey, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Community Howard Regional Health Hospital, Kokomo. He was born Feb. 1, 1956. He married Jennifer L. (Ashbaugh) Peterson; she survives in Lucerne. He is also survived by his son, Matt Peterson, Monterey; sisters, Jenny (Michael) McGraw,...
inkfreenews.com
Margie Ballentine
Margie Lea Ballentine, 56, Silver Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Silver Lake. Margie was born June 1, 1966, in McAlester, Okla., the daughter of James and Mary (Pogue) Leadford. She was united in marriage to David Ballentine. One of Margie’s favorite hobbies was diamond painting....
inkfreenews.com
David Melton — UPDATED
David Andrew Melton Jr., known to most as “Drew,” 57, Warsaw, died at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a brief illness at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital. Born July 20, 1965, in Warsaw, Drew was the son of David Melton Sr. and Nancy (Biddle) Melton. He was a 1984 graduate of Warsaw Community High School and went on to work in the automotive trades.
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — UPDATED
William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Oct. 30, 1930. On July 2, 1955, he married Sharon A. Thompson; she preceded him in death. Bill is survived by...
