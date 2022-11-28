Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?L. CaneFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Alumnus gift benefits College of Medicine and Ferré Institute
Your major can reveal much about your beliefs. When Paul Carl Velez ’75, MPA ’77 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work, followed two years later with a Master of Science in Management-Public Administration — both within five years of FIU opening its doors — Velez must have already held a deep concern for public health and the well-being of our society.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Welcomes New Mission Leader
November 29, 2022 – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has named Mary Carter Waren, D.Min. as the new Mission Leader responsible for the non-profit hospital’s Mission Integration Essential Services (Ethics, Formation, Mission Leadership, Spiritual Care, and Well-Being of the Ministry Community) and for Mission Integration Fort Lauderdale Community of Service.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital
During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
fiu.edu
National Institute of Justice awards FIU $1M to improve investigation and prosecution of hate crimes
At a time when federal statistics show hate crimes on the rise nationally, prosecutors face significant challenges in flagging, investigating and prosecuting such crimes, often leading to underreporting and, potentially, increased victimization. In partnership with district and state attorneys around the country, researchers from FIU’s Department of Criminology and Criminal...
Click10.com
Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care
MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
fiu.edu
Driving away with top honors: FIU’s transportation engineers
A healthy obsession with traffic ―and a focus on leadership and professional development ―is what’s behind the success of FIU’s student chapter of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (FIU ITE). The group recently received the Best Student Chapter award at the 2022 Florida Puerto Rico District ITE (FLPRITE) annual meeting in St. Augustine. In addition, several members were recognized with individual honors.
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
fiu.edu
Festival of the Trees raises more than $500,000 for interior architecture students
When the Department of Interior Architecture first started Festival of the Trees in 1987, it was a holiday-centered competition to promote and fundraise for interior architecture students. It's now grown to a signature event, with hundreds in attendance annually – raising funds for scholarships and study abroad grants. "The...
Click10.com
Proposal regarding flags in classrooms on Miami-Dade school board meeting agenda
MIAMI – A flag flap has come to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board, and it involves fling the American flag at schools and outlawing others. The American flag should be flying at all schools, and in classrooms, according to district years-old policy. “I just don’t think that’s the...
fiu.edu
Alumnus improves systems and inventory as non-stop building in Florida has many manufacturers depleted of capacity
Where Ruben Terrazas sits at his computer, the job is clear—make sure all the stops are removed, clear the pathways to ensure inventory goes to where it’s needed and keep supply channels coming in with resources to keep the business going. As vice president of the integrated supply...
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale mayor asks Attorney General for help as city remains without commission
Faced first with a recount, then uncertainty about a candidate's eligibility to hold an office he was elected for, Fort Lauderdale has been without a functioning city commission since the midterm elections. The five-person board only has two members because three newly-elected members have yet to be sworn in. Two...
sflcn.com
Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat
FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
DeSantis announces $23M spending plan to boost Biscayne Bay
MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced $22.7 million will go toward water-quality projects involving Biscayne Bay, including wetlands restoration, stormwater management and long-awaited conversions from septic tanks to sewer systems in Miami.The money, spread through seven grants, is based on recommendations of the Biscayne Bay Commission, which was created in a 2021 law."It's a very big, populous part of the state. And so, there's just naturally things that you have to deal with," DeSantis said while at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. "And of course, it seems to be a place that more and...
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
City Officials Discuss Relocating Coral Springs Charter School, Northwest Regional Library
Downtown development was on the minds of the city commission and the community redevelopment agency at their joint Monday, November 28 meeting. So was moving the Coral Springs Charter School, located at 3205 N. University Drive and the adjacent Northwest Regional Library. Moving the charter school was one high-priority capital...
South Florida Times
More rental and mortgage help available
Miami, Fla. – Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties are offering rental and home buying assistance for people struggling to pay rent and facing eviction, and those seeking to purchase their ﬁrst houses. Financial institutions have collaborated with Miami-Dade and area cities to offer assistance to ﬁrst-time home buyers...
communitynewspapers.com
FIU upgrades to Teslas for student transportation (includes video story)
Florida International University upgraded student transportation by teaming up with Freebee, which provided six Tesla Model X’s to drop students off at nearby locations in Sweetwater. The electric Teslas aid in one of the university’s goals: to reduce its carbon footprint. “I think it’s pretty cool we can...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
miamisprings.com
County Mayor Vetoes Annexation for VG & Medley
After scoring back to back votes in favor of annexation, the Village of Virginia Gardens and the Town of Medley were both stunned by the veto from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. That means VG and Medley will need to resume their attempts at annexation as it is effectively dead right now.
