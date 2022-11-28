ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckersasc.com

Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind

Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

FIU Alumnus gift benefits College of Medicine and Ferré Institute

Your major can reveal much about your beliefs. When Paul Carl Velez ’75, MPA ’77 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work, followed two years later with a Master of Science in Management-Public Administration — both within five years of FIU opening its doors — Velez must have already held a deep concern for public health and the well-being of our society.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Welcomes New Mission Leader

November 29, 2022 – Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale has named Mary Carter Waren, D.Min. as the new Mission Leader responsible for the non-profit hospital’s Mission Integration Essential Services (Ethics, Formation, Mission Leadership, Spiritual Care, and Well-Being of the Ministry Community) and for Mission Integration Fort Lauderdale Community of Service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

In Memoriam – Maria Cristina Jimenez CEO, Coral Gables Hospital

During the week of Thanksgiving many of us lost a community leader, friend, mentor and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Cristina Jimenez began her career at Coral Gables Hospital and served in various roles for over a more than 30-year span. Cristina was an exceptional leader who dedicated her entire career to the health and well-being of the patients at Coral Gables Hospital. She worked hard to create a workplace environment that allowed employees to thrive. She always had an open-door policy.
CORAL GABLES, FL
fiu.edu

National Institute of Justice awards FIU $1M to improve investigation and prosecution of hate crimes

At a time when federal statistics show hate crimes on the rise nationally, prosecutors face significant challenges in flagging, investigating and prosecuting such crimes, often leading to underreporting and, potentially, increased victimization. In partnership with district and state attorneys around the country, researchers from FIU’s Department of Criminology and Criminal...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care

MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
MIAMI, FL
fiu.edu

Driving away with top honors: FIU’s transportation engineers

A healthy obsession with traffic ―and a focus on leadership and professional development ―is what’s behind the success of FIU’s student chapter of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (FIU ITE). The group recently received the Best Student Chapter award at the 2022 Florida Puerto Rico District ITE (FLPRITE) annual meeting in St. Augustine. In addition, several members were recognized with individual honors.
MIAMI, FL
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Run-A- Boat

FORT LAUDERDALE- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, which includes cultural/educational experiences will host their annual Run-A-Boat outdoor festival at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. This event will include shopping, food, and fun. As a family-friendly event,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces $23M spending plan to boost Biscayne Bay

MIAMI -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced $22.7 million will go toward water-quality projects involving Biscayne Bay, including wetlands restoration, stormwater management and long-awaited conversions from septic tanks to sewer systems in Miami.The money, spread through seven grants, is based on recommendations of the Biscayne Bay Commission, which was created in a 2021 law."It's a very big, populous part of the state. And so, there's just naturally things that you have to deal with," DeSantis said while at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne. "And of course, it seems to be a place that more and...
FLORIDA STATE
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO

What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Times

More rental and mortgage help available

Miami, Fla. – Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties are offering rental and home buying assistance for people struggling to pay rent and facing eviction, and those seeking to purchase their ﬁrst houses. Financial institutions have collaborated with Miami-Dade and area cities to offer assistance to ﬁrst-time home buyers...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIU upgrades to Teslas for student transportation (includes video story)

Florida International University upgraded student transportation by teaming up with Freebee, which provided six Tesla Model X’s to drop students off at nearby locations in Sweetwater. The electric Teslas aid in one of the university’s goals: to reduce its carbon footprint. “I think it’s pretty cool we can...
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

County Mayor Vetoes Annexation for VG & Medley

After scoring back to back votes in favor of annexation, the Village of Virginia Gardens and the Town of Medley were both stunned by the veto from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. That means VG and Medley will need to resume their attempts at annexation as it is effectively dead right now.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

